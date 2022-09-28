Who Gets Judged In Marvel's Judgment Day Today? And How? (Spoilers)

Today sees the publication of Amazing Spider-Man #10 and AXE: Avengers #1, both tieing into Judgment Day, the current Marvel Avengers/Eternals/X-Men crossover. With the Celestial Progenitor judging humanity. And mutantity. And anyone else hanging around like Deviants, Eternals and Asgardians. And even though the Celestial has made a final judgment, it seems that all the votes have yet to be counted. Could we get a last-minute swing?

In Amazing Spider-Man, the one who judges Spider-Man the most is impersonated by the Progenitor, Gwen Stacy,m here to judge Peter Parker. He failed to save Gwen Stacy, indeed, it was his attempt to save her that killed her, breaking her neck. Might this Gwen Stacy be biased in her judgment?

Other have their own judges. Over in AXE Avengers #1, Tony Stark has multiple judges. Or at least witnesses to the cause, such as a Thor who has been reading recent Iron Man comic books.

Or a Captain America on the slab.

Or any manner of mean red heads.

Over in Amazing Spider-Man, Aunt May has Uncle Ben…

Odds are that will be a pass. While Kamala Khan has Captain Marvel as a judge for Judgment Day.

And we know that she passed, and got a little less simpering before doing so.

So while Peter Parker does indeed pass…

….so does Tony Stark, even though Captain America did not.

To be fair, The Celestial is working off all manner of Tony Stark's own beliefs and outlooks. No no wonder he gets a pass. Even in Fornite X Marvel: Zero War #5 out today, Tony Stark is as judgy as ever…

