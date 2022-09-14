Who Passes, Who Fails In Today's AXE: Judgment Day? (XSpoilers)

Last week, this was the tally on who was passing and failing the judgement of the Celestial Progenitor, in Marvel's Judgment Day event crossover, and we had it laid out thus;

FAIL:

PASS:

On HOLD:

If felt that, on the whole, with the entire Deviant race passing, that things were looking up. As if someone playing Quidditch had just grabbed the Snitch. But there are many more judgments to be made, courtesy of today's AXE: Judgement Day #5 and X-Men Red #6.

And it seems to confirm that what is being judged is how people feel about themselves. So, basically, Donald Trump would probably pass. So we have failures for Tom and Luke Cage, passes for Thor.

A pass for Ms Marvel, a fail for Katrina. Remember in Immortal X-Men when Professor X sais he would be too distracted to even know if he'd been judged?

Well, that plays out.

Failure for Charles Xavier, and a pause for Komali.

Starbrand, Daniela and Doctor Doom all get passes.

Jada passes, Daredevil does not, Eros is trying to arrange something to appeal to the Progenitor.

Miles Morales passes and has no idea. Kenta's judgement is on hold. Play that game well, Kenta.

Ikaris passes, Sersi does not. And with Magneto literally holding himself together in today's X-Force…

In Judgement Day, he seems to take his final moments.

And as he passes away, he passes. As for Starfox?

Tries to do what the mutants of Krakoa did for the World, but from an Eternal perspective. Will it be enough to sway the Progenitor? Let's check with the next issue's solicitations, shall we?

AXE JUDGMENT DAY #5 (OF 6)

MARVEL COMICS

JUL220759

(W) Kieron Gillen (A) Valerio Schiti (CA) Mark Brooks

It's too late?

In Shops: Sep 21, 2022 SRP: $4.99

Oopsie. Here's the layout, thought it may be moot now.

FAIL:

PASS:

On HOLD:

Komali

Kenta

Uranos

Wolverine

Ajak

Hell-Bride

AXE JUDGMENT DAY #4 (OF 6) (RES)

MARVEL COMICS

JUL220752

(W) Kieron Gillen (A) Valerio Schiti (CA) Mark Brooks

The clock is ticking and midnight looms. It's not too late

RATED T+In Shops: Sep 14, 2022 SRP: $4.99 X-MEN RED #6 (RES)

MARVEL COMICS

JUL220780

(W) Al Ewing (A) Stefano Caselli (CA) Russell Dauterman

BATTLE FOR THE BROKEN LAND – AN A.X.E. TIE-IN!

Planet Arakko chose peace over war. Now war has chosen them. The monstrous arsenal of the Eternals is on the march. The Arakkii must defend their broken land according to the ancient laws… but against an enemy even older than they are, can the old ways win? Or is a new Arakko about to be born? RATED T+In Shops: Sep 14, 2022 SRP: $3.99