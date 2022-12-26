Who Is Myrddin, The Big Bad For Marvel In 2023? (Spoilers)

It's Myrddin time! Bleeding Cool has been running all manner of fun Timeless spoilers today and yesterday, for bad little boys and girls to unwrap. But let's end with this one. Previously, Marvel Comics teased the following image for their upcoming Timeless 2022 #1 published on Wednesday.

Mentioning a new arch-rival for Kang called Myrddin. Which is rather close to Myraddin, one of the names that the Wizard of Otherworld from the Captain Britain comics, Merlyn, the same of King Arthur's Court was known. In one version of the character's history, he was originally Myraddin of Ruta, a young priest of the sun on an island next to Avalon, formerly part of Atlantis that survived the Great Cataclysm, changing his name to Merlin. Another version saw Merlyn born on an alternate earth, a student of Sorceror Supreme Necrom who used Phoenix to cross universes, place a tower on every Earth and created the position of Omniversal Guardian. Yet another has Merlin as the son of a demon and the virginal daughter of King Conann of Dryfed in Wales located on the Island of Great Britain, whose mother drank holy water and took holy orders to prevent her son being born evil, but instead was born with visions of the future.

Eventually creating Captain Britain and the Captain Britain Corps, he told Brian Braddock that he was instead from the stars.

Eventually, however, he would reject his own Corps, take over Avalon and turn Britain all Brexity. So why are we mentioning all this? Why do we think this Myrddin is Myraddin or Merlin?

Well, Timeless reveals that Kang doesn't seem to think Myrddin and Merlyn are the same.

But the Twlight Court previously teased…

…turn out to be rather Camelot-inspired.

The Black Knight's Ebony Blade is involved, also granted to Dane Whitman by Merlyn, who does seem to have a habit of this. Strange wizards lying in hidden pocket dimensions distributing swords or amulets is no basis for a system of superpowers.

And in the later Captain Britain Corps, we see Merylyn took many forms depending on the audience…

Does like to literally play a form of chess with the pawns he manopulates.

Sometimes going further than might be expected of a player.

Basically, he cheats.

And in Timeless? This Myrddin seems to have a similar penchant for the manipulation of pawns on the board, of which Kang is one…

But not the only pawn on the board with which he plays.

So are Doctor Doom, Ultron, the Super Skrull and maybe Mister Sinister… all to tie into Avengers, Sins Of Sinister, Fall Of X and more… and Myrddin playing a part in all of them.

