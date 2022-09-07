Who Passes And Who Fails In Today's Judgment Day? (X-Spoilers)

Marvel Comics seemed to publish all the X-books this week, in a higgledy-piggledy order with some books two or three weeks after their already rescheduled schedules. But there may be some kind of order to discern between the Judgment Day tie-in books out today, AXE: Judgment Day: Death To The Mutants #2, Wolverine #24, Marauders #6 and Immortal X-Men #6. Don't judge me even though everyone else is. Oh, by the way, how do you know when Kieron Gillen is writing a comic book?

Gratuitpous references to Sigur Ros. Seriously it's like I'm back reading The WEF or The V. I like it, But no, Iceland is still okay, even though the Sinister gossip for this issue was, "Is an island nation going to be destroyed? Maybe! But don't worry, it's not ours."

Yes, everyone is going to have to do this Judgment Day, and it's suddenly going to cost a lot more to buy it, as the title count keeps jumping up. I can understand the concern. But who is being judged this week, what for, and what is the tally? Previously we had:

FAIL:

PASS:

Today we get a lot more names in the Pass/Fail quotient, With the Celestial Progenitor appearing to individuals as themselves or someone in their life to make the judgment. Some folks are told to justify their existence there and then? Marauders has the annoying habit of having people talk about the moment they were judged…

Talking about the Progenitor reproducing people with a dodgy eye giveaway…

…but they are asked told not to reveal the judgment as it doesn't matter. So they don't.

Some get to delay judgment like Uranos.

Like the Hell Bride.

Though her troops may have just failed.

And like Wolverine.

While others have to do it right there and then.

Some people face judgment in their own way, Solus has one distraction method.

Cassandra Nova has another.

Talking of The Earth…

Even the Earth will be judged, as the omniscient narrator is interrupted by those he was just talking about. Talk about a fourth wall break.

Exodus gets to fight for their approval.

Sebastian Shaw gets turned down by his Queen. Even one of our Watchmen Manhattan Crossroads voices gets judged.

Yeah, not looking good for anyone judged by their elderly relatives.

Although….

That's a block pass for all the Deviants. Suddenly the balance has swung the other way.

Kate Pryde also gets a pass for reasons unknown.

The Delphan Brothers get voted out, which counts as two negatives. And it's all their fault.

We have a pass for Phastos, a fail for Makkari, a fail for Ajak and a pause for Ikaris. Motivations seem to be at play rather than just results. So what's the pass/fail so far?

FAIL:

PASS:

Kro of the Deviants

Actually, all of the Deviants now.

Cyclops

Exodus

Sally

Kate Pryde

Phastos

On HOLD:

Uranos

Wolverine

Ajak

Ikaris

Hell-Bride

Also I think I am going to use this panel forever:

