Who Passes And Who Fails Marvel's Judgment Day So Far (Spoilers)

Today sees the publication of A.X.E.: Judgment Day #3, the biggest Krakoan comic published by Marvel this week, that smashes the X-Men, Eternals and the Avengers together as well as the eight billion other residents of the planet Earth, who has taken a back seat to narrating this book in favour of the Celestial God himself, who is to judge all of humankind, mutantkind and Eternalkind, in a Brexit-style referendum where the majority judgment will count for all. Yes, the writer of this comic, Kieron Gillen, is British, why do you ask? Will the world be allowed to remain, or will we all have to leave our lives?

And the first judgment of Judgment Day is against Captain America.

And he fails. But notably fails to live up to his own impossibly high expectations of himself. Well, that checks, but also underlines the flaws of this Judgment Day. If you have only low expectations of yourself, you might automatically pass. Which totally sounds like at least one of my moody teenage daughters. And then we get to check in with the rest of the world who we have been following along, and though we only get one page, this "Manhattan crossroads" section is what I look forward to most.

If every single one of these people (even the dead one) gets their own comic book, I will be totally on board. People React To… The Marvel Universe. This is the kind of thing that so many superhero movies and events completely ignore, but when it exists, emphasises the impact and importance of the events playing out. Judgment Day just concentrates that into one burst. It's also why I hate the first Aquaman movie with a passion, but that's another rant. So who else is being judged and what is the impact?

Kieron Gillen used to write Star Wars comics too, so naturally he'd give us a Death Star run.

The Eternals plan to do even more terrible things to pass their own Judgment Day.

The X-Men plan to risk terrible things to avoid a judgment call.

Even though the Celestial God sees it all coming. Like Darth Vader having a line in on all the Rebellion communications.

Even the judgment call that Emma Frost made.

The mutants make new allies of their own in the enemy-of-my-enemy stakes.

The Eternals return to factory settings as the Principles Of Eternals set in. Something we saw in the Judgment Day Free Comic Book Day issue and knew would have greater play down the line.

While we get judgments against Emma Frost, Mystique and Destiny, but thumbs up for Kro of the Deviants. That's a current slate of four to one against the survival of everyone. The first numbers are in, and they don't look good.

AXE JUDGMENT DAY #3 (OF 6)

MARVEL COMICS

JUN220891

(W) Kieron Gillen (A) Valerio Schiti (CA) Mark Brooks

JUDGMENT DAY BEGINS.

The heroes know what they have to do. But do they have to do it? They were smart enough to get themselves into this mess. Maybe they can be smart enough to get out of it…. RATED T+In Shops: Aug 24, 2022 SRP: $4.99