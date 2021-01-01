Who Will Superman Marry And Have Kids With After Lois Lane?

DC's new Superman writer Phillip Kennedy Johnson, whose Future State book House Of El will be out in February recently appeared on John Siuntres' Word Balloon podcast, was asked about Future State, 5G – and the future of Superman. Including what happens to this Man Of Tomorrow… tomorrow. He told Siuntres,

If you want to tie it in to what's coming you can, you should potentially, but you don't have to. It can be things that might happen, features that we need to be aware of, it's just so much freedom to do anything and this honestly has been some of my favourite work to write at DC or anywhere. Because you're taking these characters that you love and you can do literally anything with them.

Like where could things potentially go like in House Of El? I'm telling a story a thousand years in the future of the descendants of Superman and so I charted out like lineages of, let's say, Lois is not the only love of Superman's long life. If Superman lives for centuries, what if he marries again? What if other things happen down the line? He has other families, other children, people that Superman has been with over the years that you don't see on the page, you just see their children's children's children's children's children and that was so creatively fulfilling to be able to make this whole long history of the El family and where they would end up potentially at the end of that. Then tie that book in with the other books being done with Superwoman Kara Zor-El, the Midnighter short story, with Mr Miracle and with Black Racer, it's just so fun, I can't remember the last time I had as much fun writing a comic. It's just pure world-building, it's just the best.

So… how many wives will Superman have? How many children? They can't all be clones…

FUTURE STATE SUPERMAN HOUSE OF EL #1 (ONE SHOT) CVR A YANICK PAQUETTE

Retail: $5.99 1220DC001 | DEC207001 | DCC20120001 | DC Comics

(W) Phillip Kennedy Johnson (A) Scott Godlewski (CA) Yanick Paquette

Centuries into the future, the bloodline of Kal-El, the hero we know as Clark Kent, continues. Meet a new generation of Kryptonian heroes as they stand against one of the greatest threats they've ever faced: a diabolical foe called the Red King. Get ready for the unexpected debuts of the twins known as Rowan and Ronan Kent, descendants of Jonathan Kent. Rowan is the new Superman of Earth, while his sister is a Blue Lantern. Also on board are Theand'r Ban-El, whose mother was Tamaranean, and other heroes—all led by the original Man of Steel himself! Plus, don't miss an appearance by the Black Racer! See how the future of the Superman Family comes together in this wild, extra-size special!

Due Date: 12/28/2020 / FOC: 1/31/2021 / In-Store: 2/23/2021