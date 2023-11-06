Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Yen Press | Tagged: Comics, Solicits, Whoever Steals This Book, Yen Press

Whoever Steals This Book in Yen Press January 2024 Solicits

Nowaki Fukamidori and Kakeru Sora address potential shoplifters in Whoever Steals This Book, from Yen Press in their January 2024 solicits

Nowaki Fukamidori and Kakeru Sora are addressing their latest manga to potential shoplifters in Whoever Steals This Book, one of a number of launches from Yen Press in their January 2024 solicits and solicitations, as well as Cover Corp, Omcurry G. K and Anmitsu Okada's Holox Meeting, Hero's Ako & Bambi, If Villainess And Villain Met And Fell In Love by Harunadon, Chill Ukai and Yomi Sarachi, and Taking Care O God by Liu Cixin and Jun Yokoyamaf.

WHOEVER STEALS THIS BOOK GN VOL 01

YEN PRESS

NOV231794

(W) Nowaki Fukamidori (A) Kakeru Sora

In a town where people live surrounded by books, there is a library overflowing with endless tomes-the Mikurakan. Its founder was Mifuyu's great-grandfather, and her father is its manager…but Mifuyu herself hates books. One day, a collection of books is stolen, and a mysterious message is left behind. "Whoever steals this book shall be pursued by the flag of magical realism." Thus, the town begins to shift into something out of a tale…and Mifuyu realizes she must venture into the worlds of stories to save her home!

In Shops: Feb 21, 2024

HOLOX MEETING GN VOL 01

YEN PRESS

NOV231791

(W) Cover Corp, Omcurry G. K (A) Anmitsu Okada

La+ Darknesss. Takane Lui. Hakui Koyori. Kazama Iroha. And Sakamata Chloe. Collectively known as Secret Society holoX, their goal is nothing less than world domination! …But how exactly did they end up as Virtual YouTubers? Discover the origins of the self-proclaimed "rightful rulers of Eden's planet" in this story based on the mega-popular stars of hololive. "YES MY DARK!"

In Shops: Feb 21, 2024

AKO & BAMBI GN VOL 01

YEN PRESS

NOV231792

(W) Hero (A) Hero

"When amateur novelist Bambi moves into a new, cheap place, he's shocked to find it's already occupied-by the ghost of a high school girl. With one amnesiac ghost girl Ako haunting the apartment, the stories practically write themselves! But as the days pass and they get closer, he starts wondering exactly who she is…and what she is to him. From the author of Horimiya comes a sweet slice-of-life that transcends the boundaries of life and death! "

In Shops: Feb 21, 2024

IF VILLAINESS & VILLAIN MET & FELL IN LOVE GN VOL 01

YEN PRESS

NOV231793

(W) Harunadon (A) Chill Ukai, Yomi Sarachi

Eleven years ago, Brigitte, the heiress of the Meidell earldom, formed a contract with the weakest type of spirit. Since then, she's been looked down on by all the other nobles, and her fiancé, the prince, even made a public spectacle of ending their engagement. The duke of the Water Clan's son, Yuri, is the only classmate she has who seems unaffected by these rumors. Yuri is feared for his incredible abilities and icy personality, but with him on her side, Brigitte's fortunes just might change…

In Shops: Feb 21, 2024

TAKING CARE OF GOD GN VOL 01

YEN PRESS

NOV231795

(W) Liu Cixin (A) Jun Yokoyama

One strange day, roughly 20,000 otherworldly spaceships flew into stable orbit around the Earth. After six months with no contact from the mysterious spacecrafts, in a certain Asian village, a young girl named Zihan discovers an old man who fell from the sky. Soon, many more elderly drifters in similar clothing begin popping up all over the world-their numbers surpassing two billion in total. What is the goal of these mysterious visitors? Find out in this adaptation of a story by the popular Chinese sci-fi author, Cixin Liu!

In Shops: Feb 21, 2024

HORROR COLLECTOR NOVEL SC VOL 02

JY

NOV231526

(W) Midori Sato, Norio Tsuruta (A) Yon

"One by one, urban legends are coming to life!

For some reason, the people I mention in my blog experience bad luck, accidents, and other misfortunes. One day, a strange boy appears and explains that it's the fault of what I'm using to write the blog……my smartphone is cursed! What's that supposed to mean!? Someone, help me! "

In Shops: Feb 21, 2024

PHANTOM THIEF RED GN VOL 02

JY

NOV231527

(W) Shin Akigi (A) Shu

"A rival appears before Phantom Thief Red! And he's a….middle-schooler detective?!

Asuka and Kei have just started middle school and their career as phantom thieves, but their double life gets even harder when the genius detective Hibiki Shirozato issues a declaration of war on live TV!"

In Shops: Feb 21, 2024

ELDEN RING ROAD TO ERDTREE GN VOL 02 (MR)

YEN PRESS

NOV231796

(W) FromSoftware (A) Nikiichi Tobita

Aseo the Tarnished continues his exploration of Stormveil Castle, which puts him on a collision course with the demigod Godrick the Grafted! Now they must face each other in a fierce…sculpture competition? Who will impress the judges the most with the power of art?!

In Shops: Feb 21, 2024

CHEERFUL AMNESIA GN VOL 02 (MR)

YEN PRESS

NOV231797

(W) Tamamushi Oku (A) Tamamushi Oku

Arisa might have lost her memories of the past few years, but she's not about to let that get her down. When her girlfriend Mari invites her on a trip, it's the perfect chance for the two to put their feelings about their complicated relationship into words…but Arisa will have to start working again first if they want to pay for it!

In Shops: Feb 21, 2024

MAY BE GUILD RECEPTIONIST BUT CLOCK OUT ON TIME GN VOL 02 (C

YEN PRESS

NOV231798

(W) Mato Kousaka (A) Suzu Yuuki

Your eyes don't deceive you, Alina! That's Guildmaster Glen Garia waiting at your reception desk in the Iffole Counter. And yes, of course he knows-that's his skill, after all. So listen to your boss and meet the elite Silver Sword party at the guild headquarters. All you'll have to do for him to overlook your moonlighting is to win a few little bouts… Is not only her day-job, but her life at risk as well? Or can the strongest skill blow away the details of an employment contract too?

In Shops: Feb 21, 2024

IS WRONG PICK UP GIRLS DUNGEON FAMILIA FREYA GN VOL 03 (MR)

YEN PRESS

NOV231799

(W) Fujino Omori (A) Hinase Momoyama, Nilitsu, Suzuhito Yasuda

In search of Ali, the soldiers of the Warsa army have been on a rampage, murdering any civilians unfortunate enough to cross their path. But they don't know when to stop, and after slaughtering the many slaves Freya released, they incur the wrath of the goddess herself! As Ali looks on, Freya's judgment rains down upon her would-be assailants…

In Shops: Feb 21, 2024

VILLAINESS STANS HEROES ANTANGONIST SUPPORT GN VOL 03

YEN PRESS

NOV231800

(W) Yamori Mitikusa (A) Kaoru Harugano, Tsubasa Takamatsu

Ellua, Albert, and Chikusa successfully infiltrate the party, as do Licht, Yuria, and Prince William! With the heroes standing by, will Ellua manage to successfully take the dirty casino down?

In Shops: Feb 21, 2024

TALES OF KINGDOM HC VOL 04

YEN PRESS

NOV231801

(W) Asumiko Nakamura (A) Asumiko Nakamura

In an era when the beautiful Moonlight King was still just a prince, he lived in solitude, his mother dead and his father bedridden, until the coming of his half-brother Magrev. His newfound sibling wishes to be friendly, but the prince plans to use him as a sacrifice instead. The two's relationship becomes twisted, with their maid, Dovy, at the center, and the King's condition takes a turn for the worse…

In Shops: Feb 21, 2024

ASSORTED ENTANGLEMENTS GN VOL 04 (MR)

YEN PRESS

NOV231802

(W) Mikanuji (A) Mikanuji

"She couldn't care less about her teacher. But for some reason, she can't leave her alone…

When Kujo, a gym teacher whose thoughts on romance have been complicated by past disappointments, finally starts looking for a girlfriend again, she ends up enlisting one of her students as her wingwoman in exchange for not revealing that the girl, Sugimoto, works at a maid café. But it isn't long before Kujo finds herself at the mercy of Sugimoto and her incessant advice. And yet, as the pair work towards their strangely shared goal, they find the tense distance between them giving way to feelings of affection… "

In Shops: Feb 21, 2024

TSUBAKI-CHOU LONLEY PLANET GN VOL 06

YEN PRESS

NOV231803

(W) Mika Yamamori

Akatsuki finally responds to Fumi's confession-by asking her out! Will Fumi's heart be able to handle it as the two navigate the ups and downs of their new relationship?

In Shops: Feb 21, 2024

KOWLOON GENERIC ROMANCE GN VOL 06 (MR)

YEN PRESS

NOV231804

(W) Jun Mayuzuki (A) Jun Mayuzuki

Kujirai is slowly starting to become interested in the world. The foreign lands beyond Kowloon…why is she thinking about this? Her hidden desire to become her absolute self. The secret plan moves forward, and Miyuki and Gwen are apart. The morning won't come, return to the past, and curious phenomena continue.

In Shops: Feb 21, 2024

OSHI NO KO GN VOL 05 (MR)

YEN PRESS

NOV231805

(W) Aka Akasaka (A) Mengo Yokoyari

Ruby has just finished her first live concert performance as part of the newly reformed B-Komachi, and Aqua is going to be part of a new 2.5 play. But Aqua's project that includes two ladies with interest in him-his "girlfriend" Akane Kurokawa and Kana Arima! Is chaos on the horizon?

In Shops: Feb 21, 2024

GOBLIN SLAYER SIDE STORY II DAI KATANA GN VOL 06 (MR)

YEN PRESS

NOV231806

(W) Kumo Kagyu (A) Shogo Aoki, lack

"In the abyssal slumber of death, the past flicks by like the lights of a magic lantern…

Down, down in the depths of the Dungeon of Death, in the innermost of the third floor, six heroes meet their match against frightful masked men. A sharp steel blade passes through a swordsman's throat, and memories of his master through his dying mind…"

In Shops: Feb 21, 2024

I CANNOT REACH YOU GN VOL 07

YEN PRESS

NOV231807

(W) Mika (A) Mika

In Shops: Feb 21, 2024

KAIJU GIRL CARAMELISE GN VOL 07

YEN PRESS

NOV231808

(W) Spica Aoki (A) Spica Aoki

He knows. After that whole crazy battle over Tokyo with the other kaiju, Minami-kun knows that Kuroe is actually also Harugon-and she's terrified to find out how he really feels. Fleeing instead of facing him head-on, she ends up back on the island of her birth. But there's some strange people with masks over there, and it's kinda hard to tell whether they're friend or foe…

In Shops: Feb 21, 2024

UNCLE FROM ANOTHER WORLD GN VOL 09

YEN PRESS

NOV231809

(W) Hotondoshindeiru (A) Hotondoshindeiru

Uncle and Elf have been challenging a dungeon that severely limits magical power. The holy knight Autumn and the dragon shapeshifter Charion tag along to the deepest parts of the dungeon.

In Shops: Feb 21, 2024

DARK HISTORY OF REINCARNATED VILLAINESS GN VOL 09

YEN PRESS

NOV231810

(W) Akiharu Touka (A) Akiharu Touka

To avoid the Saint Konoha route, Iana is supporting Isaac as the next Saint candidate instead! But as they progress to the third trial, the Knights of Schwartz make their move. When Isaac gets trapped in the True route, Iana uses a cursed book to save him. However, in doing so, Iana's dark history is revealed…

In Shops: Feb 21, 2024

MINT CHOCOLATE GN VOL 10

YEN PRESS

NOV231811

(W) Mami Orikasa (A) Mami Orikasa

Suzumura and Nanami are getting their fill of hot springs (and flirting) on the Suzumura family vacation. During the trip, they get the feeling that Suzumura's dad has figured out their relationship…

In Shops: Feb 21, 2024

IN ANOTHER WORLD WITH MY SMARTPHONE GN VOL 11

YEN PRESS

NOV231812

(W) Patora Fuyuhara (A) Soto, Eiji Usatsuka

Touya has challenged the Church of Ramissh, claiming its god is nothing more than a myth, and thanks to the god who granted him his powers, he can prove it! But Touya can't get too caught up in religious philosophy-after all, he's got an order of knights to establish, and more than a few wedding preparations to make!

In Shops: Feb 21, 2024

MURCIELAGO GN VOL 23

YEN PRESS

NOV231813

(W) Yoshimurakana

Celine Argente, an internationally wanted perfumer adept in the art of killing with poisons, has entered Japan along with other wanted criminals, and the FBI is in hot pursuit! Meanwhile, Kuroko, who's conducting her own investigation into the perfumer's motives, is suddenly attacked by a massive man known as Hightower, who appears to be one of Celine's accomplices… To make matters worse, an effort to concoct a medicine to revive those killed by the perfumer backfires, resulting in mass deaths at a scramble crossing. As the death toll rises, the need for a new plan to deal with this formidable threat becomes all too clear…

In Shops: Feb 21, 2024

YOUTH ROMANTIC COMEDY WRONG EXPECTED GN VOL 20

YEN PRESS

NOV231814

(W) Wataru Watari (A) Naomichi Io, Ponkan 8

The Soubu High School Prom plan plays out, and all involved in this alternate sham version wrap up their roles and duties. Hachiman sets up karaoke to show his appreciation for the volunteers' hard work. But after the party, Yui has a request of her own-"There's something I'd like to talk about. Would you hear me out?"

In Shops: Feb 21, 2024

IM NOT POPULAR GN VOL 22 (MR)

YEN PRESS

NOV231815

(W) Nico Tanigawa (A) Nico Tanigawa

Now that the script is done and the cast is assembled, it's finally time to film Tomoko's movie! Will everything come together in the end, or will her big idea turn out to be a big flop?

In Shops: Feb 21, 2024

OVERLORD GN VOL 18

YEN PRESS

NOV231816

(W) Kugane Maruyama (A) Hugin Miyama, so-bin

To gain leverage in negotiations with Ainz Ooal Gown, Barbro, the first prince of the Re-Estize Kingdom attacks Carne Village. Then suddenly, in the Katze Plains, Ganzef and the others lead the army of the King of Darkness in preparing for battle.

In Shops: Feb 21, 2024

MISS SAVAGE FANG LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 01 (MR)

YEN PRESS

NOV231817

(W) Kakkaku Akashi (A) Kayahara

Mylene has it all: She's the daughter of nobility, she boasts incredible aptitude with magic and the blade, and she possesses striking vermilion-tinged locks that signify she has been chosen by God. Yet this elegant warrior hides a shocking secret-inside her lurks the soul of the strongest mercenary in history, Savage Fang. In his past life, Savage Fang cut down countless foes of superior ability for his employers with nothing but cunning and strength. Now reborn as Mylene, this former sellsword will use her past experience and newfound powers to shape the world as she sees fit…even if she has to get her aristocratic peers involved along the way!

In Shops: Feb 21, 2024

BLACK SUMMONER LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 01

YEN PRESS

NOV231818

(W) Doufu Mayoi, Taishi

Waking up in a strange new place with no memory of his past life, Kelvin learns that he's bartered away those very memories in exchange for powerful new abilities during his recent transmigration. Heading out into a whole new world as a Summoner-with his first Follower being the very goddess who brought him over!-Kelvin begins his new life as an adventurer, and it isn't long before he discovers his hidden disposition as a battle junkie!

In Shops: Feb 21, 2024

KEPT MAN OF PRINCESS KNIGHT LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 01 (MR)

YEN PRESS

NOV231819

(W) Toru Shirogane

In a corrupt dungeon city, a man and the woman who owns him live out their lives. Arwin, the Princess Knight, is like a spotless crimson flower among the filth of this place. Matthew, one of the local adventurers, is among the lowest of the low, as far as anyone knows. He's a weak fighter and a coward, and he spends his money on alcohol and gambling. But no one knows the truth-he serves his princess knight, and he'll get his hands as dirty as he has to for her sake.

In Shops: Feb 21, 2024

UNIMPLEMENTED OVERLORDS JOINED PARTY LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 01 (

YEN PRESS

NOV231820

(W) Nagawasabi64

Young gamer Shuutarou is among the lucky few chosen to playtest Eternity, the latest VRMMORPG, and he wastes no time in activating his unique dungeon creation skill…at the exact moment when the game glitches out! Now he and his fellow playtesters are trapped, and their very lives are at stake. Shuutarou happens to end up in the one area that has yet to be patched into the game: the final-boss lair where the six Evil Overlords lurk. They promptly declare him their master-and with Eternity's strongest baddies on his team, Shuutarou is up for any adventures this new life will throw at him!

In Shops: Feb 21, 2024

YOU ARE MY REGRET PROSE NOVEL SC VOL 01

YEN PRESS

NOV231821

(W) Shimesaba (A) Ui Shigure

Yuzuru Amida is filled with regret. Although he fell in love with free-spirited Ai Mizuno in middle school, he never managed to tell her how he felt and subsequently drifted apart from her. But when Yuzuru reunites with Ai by chance in the summer of his first year of high school, he realizes that his feelings for her haven't changed in the slightest. As this pair of total opposites gets reacquainted, however, they sometimes butt heads and find themselves at odds with each other. When all is said and done, will they end up as friends…or something more?

In Shops: Feb 21, 2024

REBORN TO MASTER BLADE NOVEL SC VOL 02

YEN PRESS

NOV231822

(W) Hayaken (A) Nagu

A reborn beauty is already turning heads at school! The old Hero-King Inglis was thrown far into the future, reborn as a beautiful girl. Now, together with Rafinha, her lifelong friend, and Leone, an aspiring knight the two met on their journey to the capital, Inglis studies the ways of war at the royal knights' academy-where she's turning heads with her battle prowess more than for her looks! School life isn't all about making new friends, though, as she hears rumors of a Rune-Eater that targets knights… "A Rune-Eater, huh. Sounds fun. I bet it's pretty tough." This extraordinary squire marches on through fun with friends and all the fights she could ask for!

In Shops: Feb 21, 2024

OTHER WORLDS BOOKS DEPEND BEAN COUNTER LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 01

YEN PRESS

NOV231823

(W) Yatsuki Wakatsu

Seiichirou Kondou is a 29-year-old accountant and major workaholic. When he's accidentally transported to another world, not only does he demand a job, he starts whipping the lackadaisical Royal Accounting Department into shape! But when he gets in over his head and nearly dies from overwork, the handsome Commander Aresh steps in to save him, and the two develop a unique, physical relationship…as a form of medical treatment?!?

In Shops: Feb 21, 2024

IF VILLAINESS & VILLAIN MET & FELL IN LOVE NOVEL SC VOL 02 (

YEN PRESS

NOV231824

(W) Harunadon (A) Yomi Sarachi

Brigitte's life was finally turning around as she started getting closer to Yuri, but that all changes when Joseph offers to reinstate their engagement. Brigitte isn't eager to go back to him, but her relationship with Yuri is getting complicated. Not only that, but it seems her no-name spirit might be something else entirely…!

In Shops: Feb 21, 2024

LIAR LIAR LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 03 (MR)

YEN PRESS

NOV231825

(W) Haruki Kuou (A) konomi

Another girl claiming to be Sarasa Saionji has appeared. This imposter is gunning for Hiroto in the Inter-Ward League. Beating her is the only way to uncover the truth of her scheme, but that's easier said than done. Hiroto will need to face many other fearsome opponents to reach the doppelganger Saionji, all while keeping his facade as the undefeatable Seven Star intact. Is he up to the challenge?

In Shops: Feb 21, 2024

ASSOCIATE PROF AKIRA TAKATSUKIS CONJECTURE NOVEL SC VOL 03 (

YEN PRESS

NOV231826

(W) Mikage Sawamura

"The difference between damnation and celebration is paper-thin.

At the same time, Takatsuki and Naoya learn of the urban legend about ""Library Marie"". Apparently if you solve a hidden cipher in the library collection, you'll be cursed. ""The unlucky letter and cursed cipher."" Upon investigating the legend of a demon god in a village, in a grotto they find a skull with a hole in it. Soon after, Takatsuki is plagued by unexpected suffering. How will Naoya help him out of this one?!"

In Shops: Feb 21, 2024

SUGAR APPLE FAIRY LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 05

YEN PRESS

NOV231827

(W) Miri Mikawa (A) Aki

Anne and the Paige Workshop have won the right to create sugar candies for the First Holy Festival. To make the giant sugar sculptures, however, a spacious work area is necessary. So Anne rents a cheap castle from the state church but…it's haunted?!

In Shops: Feb 21, 2024

DAYS WITH MY STEPSISTER NOVEL SC VOL 02

YEN PRESS

NOV231828

(W) Ghost Mikawa (A) Hiten

Yuuta Asamura is still figuring out how to interact with his new stepsister, Saki Ayase. But after finding they have more in common than expected, the two reach a comfortable equilibrium. Things start to get out of whack, however, when Saki fails one of her exams and asks for Yuuta's help. Then Yuuta's attractive college-age coworker, Shiori, invites him out on a date, and Saki finds a strange new emotion welling up in her heart… Just what is this feeling?

In Shops: Feb 21, 2024

MY HAPPY MARRIAGE NOVEL SC VOL 06

YEN PRESS

NOV231829

(W) Akumi Agitogi (A) Tsukiho Tsukioka

Kiyoka has been imprisoned, and Miyo takes it upon herself to rescue him by whatever means necessary. But when she arrives at military HQ, she comes face to face with a stunning young man…who looks exactly like Kiyoka. Claiming to be Kiyoka's familiar, he takes Miyo back to the Usuba household where she decides to turn over a new leaf-by carving her own path to reuniting with Kiyoka.

In Shops: Feb 21, 2024

VEXATIONS SHUT IN VAMPIRE PRINCESS LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 06 (MR

YEN PRESS

NOV231830

(W) Kotei Kobayashi (A) riichu

There's a new face in the Komari unit! Though Komari is initially worried that Esther, an honors student from the Mulnite military academy, will be abused by her unruly subordinates, it turns out that the recruit is plenty unhinged herself. Before long, Komari's long-awaited break from work arrives, and she just so happens to spend it at a hot springs resort in Esther's hometown. But unbeknownst to her, a sinister plot is steadily unfolding in this seemingly idyllic village…

In Shops: Feb 21, 2024

GREATEST DEMON LORD REBORN TYPICAL NOBODY NOVEL SC VOL 09 (M

YEN PRESS

NOV231831

(W) Myojin Katou (A) Sao Mizuno

Just as things finally seemed to be settling down, the malicious god Mephisto launched an attack on the Academy, turning Ard's companions into his puppets. The climactic final battle kicks off with the Demon Lord facing down his hated enemy! Does he stand a chance all on his own?

In Shops: Feb 21, 2024

DATE A LIVE LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 11 (MR)

YEN PRESS

NOV231832

(W) Koushi Tachibana (A) Tsunako

Five years ago, Origami's parents were killed by a spirit the same day Kotori became a spirit. And that's when Tobiichi Origami changed forever. To make sure the worst doesn't come to pass, Shido has gone back in time and there's only one thing to do: hange the world.

In Shops: Feb 21, 2024

MAGICAL GIRL RAISING PROJECT LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 17 (MR)

YEN PRESS

NOV231833

(W) Asari Endou (A) Marui-no

New magical girls on the scene means a new collection of short stories about their lives! Plus, you'll get to read the bonus origin story Snow White Raising Project for the first time in print. Don't miss out on these episodes that are sure to add even more color and intrigue to the Magical Girl Raising Project series!

In Shops: Feb 21, 2024

UNHOLY BLOOD GN VOL 01

IZE PRESS

NOV231834

(W) Leena Lim (A) Leena Lim

All pure-blooded vampire Hayan Park wanted to do was live a normal life. But the rise of half-bloods ten years ago transformed the world into a dangerous and frightening place-robbing her of her one true wish. Determined to return Korea to how it used to be, Hayan teams up with local police captain Euntae Hwang to wipe out the bloodthirsty killers in a tale of hot-blooded romance and revenge.

In Shops: Feb 21, 2024

STAR SEEKERS GN VOL 02

IZE PRESS

NOV231835

(W) HYBE, Tomorrow X Together (A) HYBE, Tomorrow X Together

When assailants interrupt Star One's comeback stage, the boys spring into action…all except Eugene! Though he helps as best he can, his lack of magic limits what he can do. That is, until the strange stray cat he picked up appears in a flash of light and offers him power…

In Shops: Feb 21, 2024

VILLAINESS TURNS THE HOURGLASS GN VOL 02

IZE PRESS

NOV231836

(W) Sansobee (A) Antstudio

Aria has discovered the true power of the hourglass, and with it, getting her revenge on Mielle is bound to be easier than ever! Her upcoming birthday will be the true test of whether she's on the right track. Will she able to celebrate with her new friends or be shunned as before?

In Shops: Feb 21, 2024

NOT SEW WICKED STEPMOM GN VOL 03

IZE PRESS

NOV231837

(W) Iru (A) Mo9Rang

The Foundation Day festivities begin, but not without a few hiccups! Rumors that King Sabrian rejected Queen Abigail's hand during their dance practice have spread all throughout the nobility. Will the royal family be able to successfully show the world a united front?

In Shops: Feb 21, 2024

A BUSINESS PROPOSAL GN VOL 04

IZE PRESS

NOV231838

(W) Haehwa (A) NARAK

A crucial misunderstanding causes Hari to doubt Taemu's intentions, but before she can mope about where it all went wrong, disaster strikes-her parents are hospitalized following an accident at the restaurant. Hari is in a state of panic, but thankfully, Taemu is an expert at dealing with crisis! The incident also brings Yeongsuh and Sunghoon together for the first time since their falling out. Can the two couples clear up the fog of misunderstanding?

In Shops: Feb 21, 2024

VILLIANS ARE DESTINED TO DIE GN VOL 06

IZE PRESS

NOV231839

(W) Gwon Gyeoeul (A) Suol

Following the conditions of a contract between herself and Winter, Penelope is once again leaving the duchy! She joins the marquis for volunteer work in a war-stricken nation, and while their time there is hectic, the two are able to grab a moment alone at the seaside. But the couple's peace is shattered when they learn sorcerer children have been kidnapped! In the face of Penelope's desperation to save them, Winter's calm approach to the situation has the duke's daughter suspecting that everything is not as it seems…

In Shops: Feb 21, 2024

