Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Batman

Why Bruce Wayne Got So Big in Absolute Batman #4 (Spoilers)

Why Bruce Wayne got so big in Absolute Batman #4 by Scott Snyder and Gabriel Walta from DC Comics today (Spoilers)

Article Summary Gabriel Walta's sketchy art style captures young Bruce Wayne's architectural journey and early Batman trials.

Bruce learns valuable lessons from his father, revisiting the gun and the Michael Keaton Batman persona.

Bruce bulks up to a Bane-level physique, preparing for a different Batman in the DC Universe.

Absolute Batman explores Bruce's growth and intriguing ties with Joe Chill and his love for chains and buzzsaws.

Absolute Batman #4 sees Gabriel Walta as a guest artist on the series, with a style that is less flashy, more sketchy, and designed to fit the idea of a young Bruce Wayne taking advice from his father when it comes to designing an architectural prize entry.

And then contrasting that with his first stabs at creating the figure of the Absolute Batman on the streets of Gotham. Somewhere between Year One and Diary Of a Wimpy Kid.

So the older Bruce Wayne learns and relearns the lesson she had already been taught by his late father. And than the gun has got to go. As well as the teeth, and the look and sound of the Michael Keaton Batman as well.

It is also behind the decision of Absolute Bruce Wayne to bulk up into a Bane-level body-builder as part of the process. As well as suggesting another time and place, for a different Batman… one that is still running around the DC Universe and sleeping with Joe Chill's daughter.

Batman is a superhero character designed by a clever child. How much Bruce Wayne has actually grown in Absolute Batman may be seen by whatever his current relationship with Joe Chill is. But just as kids love chains…

…they also quite like buzzsaws too. Absolute Batman #4 by Scott Snyder and Gabriel Walta is published by DC Comics today.

ABSOLUTE BATMAN #4 CVR A NICK DRAGOTTA

(W) Scott Snyder (A) Gabriel Walta (CA) Nick Dragotta

Absolute Batman has established himself as an extremely large force to be reckoned with. But how did he get to this point? How did he push himself? And how did the tragic events of his childhood, and the advice of his father, shape the man who he became…literally? Guest artist Gabriel Walta joins for this essential origin issue of Absolute Batman to explore Bruce Wayne's past, and his inevitable future to go BIGGER. Don't miss this pivotal issue!

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 01/08/2025

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!