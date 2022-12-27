Why Lex Luthor Made The World Forget Clark Kent Is Superman (Spoilers)

Over a month ago, Bleeding Cool ran some rumours regarding how Superman's Clark Kent and Jon Kent would be getting their secret identities as Superman back, with Action Comics #1050, on sale today. It seems that we did pretty well, looking at how Lex Luthor did the deed. But what we didn't have then, was why…

Lex Luthor used Manchester Black, a powerful telekinetic and telepath who can create very detailed illusions on a vast scale, erase memories, and can telepathically control thousands of minds at the same time, to make most of the world forget that Clark Kent and Jonathan Kent was Superman, killing Black in the process. And also people won't be able to perceive photos, articles or files containing the information that Clark Kent is Superman. The world has been made to forget. But why?

It starts with Lex Luthor admitting that, despite his own prejudices, the world does indeed need Superman. A hard thing to admit. So it has to be on his terms.

Luthor made the world forget that Clark Kent was Superman, so that they could perceive Superman as a god, the very thing Luthor used to object to.

Luthor gives Superman what he thinks he needs, whether Superman consents or not. And to some degree, he's not wrong. Indeed, a considerable part of the Superman fanbase may be along with Luthor for this ride…

…but then he has to make it weird. And points out he could have removed Lois Lane's memory, and maybe even Jonathan Kent's very existence – and still might. Because it turns it, it's not just Lex Luthor's altruism at play. It's a lot more personal, back to the days of Smallville, with Lex and Clark growing up as neighbours.

Clark Kent kept his secret from Lex Luthor, supposedly his friend, growing up. And now Clark Kent has told everyone his secret. And that's just not fair.

Does anyone get any flashbacks to Buddy? Incredi-Boy? Syndrome?

