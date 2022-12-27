How Lex Luthor Made The World Forget Clark Kent Is Superman (Spoilers)

Over a month ago, Bleeding Cool ran some rumours regarding how Superman's Clark Kent and Jon Kent would be getting their secret identities as Superman back, with Action Comics #1050, on sale today. So how did we do? Let's find out…

We pointed out the end of Action Comics #1049, with Manchester Black, a character created by Joe Kelly and Doug Mahnke as a parody of Warren Ellis characters Spider Jerusalem, and both Jack Hawksmoor and Jenny Sparks of The Authority, but now part of regular Superman continuity.

That Manchester Black is a powerful telekinetic and telepath who can create very detailed illusions on a vast scale, erase memories, and can telepathically control thousands of minds at the same time. And he is under the control of Lex Luthor. And that is the "how", at least in part, which has now played out in Action Comics #1050, out today.

Manchester Black imprisoned by Lex Luthor, set up for his own purposes. And when the switch is thrown…

….his powers and abilities commandeered by Luthor.

All around the world, from Metropolis to Smallville and far beyond…

As Bleeding Cool previously reported over a month ago, it is revealed that not only has Manchester Black made everyone forget that Clark Kent and Jon Kent are Supermen…

…but that anyone who finds out will be killed.

It is notable that the Hive Mind pitch for the Superman books from Grant Morrison, Mark Millar, Mark Waid and Tom Peyer would have had Lois Lane made to forget Clark Kent was Superman, by making the chemical that contained the memory, poisonous.

Well, this time around, it looks like Lois Lane will remember, as will his immediate family protected by the Smallville forcefield, and those like the Justice League who have strong telepathic shields. And Superman isn't going to be able to reverse it any time soon.

Not with a dead Machester Black. And Lex Luthor having a better suit as well.

And also people won't be able to perceive photos, articles or files containing the information that Clark Kent is Superman. The world has been made to forget. And that is Project Blackout. As for the "why" and the implications this may hold, well, that's all to come. But no deal with the devil is necessary. Not for Superman anyway. And he might even find it convenient for the frog to be back in the box…

So was that a perfect score? Of course, what we didn't say, because we didn't know, was why…

