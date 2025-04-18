Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Batman

Will Absolute Batman #10 Make Graham Nolan Happy?

Will the fate of Absolute Bane in Absolute Batman #10 make Graham Nolan happy? Absolute DC July 2025 solicits...

Graham Nolan, co-creator of Bane, doesn't like Bane's Absolute look. But might Absolute Bane suit him better as the just-dropped DC Comics July 2025 solicits and solicitations read "what awaits Batman is far more terrifying than anything either has faced…the true form of Bane is revealed." Maybe it will be one that Graham Nolan will prefer?

In other Absolute news, the Omega Men are stalking Absolute Superman, Absolute Wonder Woman is still stuck in the maze, Absolute Green Lantern has Hal Jordan and Jo Mullein go up against Abin Sur, Absolute Martian Manhunter has the martian and John Jones up against the city, and it's getting rather hot for Absolute Flash. But if you need even more, Bleeding Cool has one or two Absolute spoilers waiting for you…

ABSOLUTE BATMAN #10

Writer(s): SCOTT SNYDER

Artist(s): NICK DRAGOTTA

Cover Artist(s): NICK DRAGOTTA

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by GABRIELE DELL'OTTO and GUILLEM MARCH 1:25 variant cover by DARICK ROBERTSON

1:50 variant cover by SHAWN CRYSTAL

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 7/9/25

Bruce Wayne is trapped within the horrors of Ark M as his best friend Waylon Jones endures unimaginable tortures…but what awaits Batman is far more terrifying than anything either has faced…the true form of Bane is revealed. But it's how Bane plans to break Batman that will have you, our dear readers, bending over backward.

ABSOLUTE SUPERMAN #9

Writer(s): JASON AARON

Artist(s): RAFA SANDOVAL

Cover Artist(s): RAFA SANDOVAL

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by LEIRIX and GERALD PAREL

1:25 variant cover by JEFF SPOKES

1:50 variant cover by LEIRIX

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 7/2/25

The mysterious Omega Men have chased the Superman around the world, determined to plead their case: that only with his help and by unleashing the full scope of his terrifying power can they put an end to the Lazarus Corporation. And with anger burning in his heart, Kal is starting to listen…

ABSOLUTE WONDER WOMAN #10

Writer(s): KELLY THOMPSON

Artist(s): HAYDEN SHERMAN

Cover Artist(s): HAYDEN SHERMAN

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by KRIS ANKA and MAHMUD ASRAR 1:25 variant cover by MATEUS MANHANINI

1:50 variant cover by KRIS ANKA

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 7/23/25

What Diana seeks inside the maze seems to elude her at every turn. And as things unravel around her, she ﬁnds herself questioning everything, even her mission. Meanwhile, in Gateway City, an old obligation has raised its head…violently!

ABSOLUTE GREEN LANTERN #4

Writer(s): AL EWING

Artist(s): JAHNOY LINDSAY

Cover Artist(s): JAHNOY LINDSAY

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by JULIET NNEKA and ALEX ECKMAN-LAWN

1:25 variant cover by TK

1:50 variant cover by JULIET NNEKA

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 7/2/25

Jo and Hal hatch a plan to strike back at Abin Sur and free Evergreen. But is their understanding of Abin Sur and his plans for Evergreen correct, or will they just create a bigger disaster in the process?

ABSOLUTE MARTIAN MANHUNTER #5

Writer(s): DENIZ CAMP

Artist(s): JAVIER RODRÍGUEZ

Cover Artist(s): JAVIER RODRÍGUEZ

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by FRANCESCO FRANCAVILLA and LEE GARBETT 1:25 variant cover by RILEY ROSSMO

1:50 variant cover by DUSTIN NGUYEN

$4.99 US | 32 pages | 5 of 6 | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 7/23/25

An attack on Middleton power stations! A city-wide blackout! As night falls, dark sides are unleashed! It's John Jones and the Martian against a city full of psychopaths! And the one behind it all!

ABSOLUTE FLASH #5

Writer(s): JEFF LEMIRE

Artist(s): A.L. KAPLAN

Cover Artist(s): NICK ROBLES

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by HAINING and CLAYTON CRAIN 1:25 variant cover by NIMIT MALAVIA

1:50 variant cover by HAINING

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 7/16/25

Wally's going to need to learn to handle the heat as he faces down the monstrous Heat Wave! Can he evade his fiery grasp, or will the young speedster be burned to a crisp?!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!