Speculator Corner: Nocterra #1 by Scott Snyder and Tony S Daniel

I hear that there is something in the air regarding Nocterra, the comic book series launched by Scott Snyder and Tony S Daniel. Published by Image Comics earlier this year, it came with plenty of comic book variant covers to choose from and help it hit that over 150,000 sales figure. And I would advise comic book speculators to get ahead of the game here. The standard covers all go for cover price right now, the secret variant for $30. The Nocterra #1 Zoe Lacchei Exclusive Silver Metal Virgin Variant limited to 100 copies went for $190, the Blackout cover sold for $110, the Black * White 1:100 went for $86, and the Kickstarter hardcover has sold for up to $100. But I get the feeling they are all about to get a boost.

Kickstarter hardcover:

Standard covers:

1:10 Francis Manapul, 1:25 Jorge Jimenez and 1:50 Ariela Kristantina

1:75 Jock, 1:100 Tony S Daniel, 1:150 Greg Capullo

Secret variant cover, 2nd printing cover, 1:200 Blackout cover.

Retailer variant covers from Mutant Beaver, Summit Sports, Comics & Games, Multiverse Corps Comics, Comic Kingdom of Canada, Scorpion Comics, Big Country Comics, Comics Elite, Surprise Comics. Gotham Central, Nerd Store, Unknown Comic Books, Comic Sketch Art, Third Eye Comics, and Jetpack Comics

NOCTERRA #1 CVR A DANIEL & MOREY (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

JAN210016

(W) Scott Snyder (A/CA) Tony S. Daniel, Tomeu Morey

"FULL THROTTLE DARK," Part One-Ten years after the world is plunged into an everlasting night that turns all living creatures into monstrous shades, the only way to survive is to stay close to artificial light. Enter Valentina "Val" Riggs, a skilled ferryman who transports people and goods along deadly unlit roads with her heavily illuminated eighteen wheeler. This March, legendary creators SCOTT SNYDER (Dark Knights: Death Metal, WYTCHES) and TONY S. DANIEL (Batman, Deathstroke) unveil horrors beyond any shade in this extra-sized first issue.In Shops: Mar 03, 2021 SRP: $3.99