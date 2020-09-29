Will Poison Ivy Destroy Gotham In 2021? (Joker War Zone Spoilers)

It wasn't long ago, as a member of Birds Of Prey, that Poison Ivy was protecting Gotham, indeed she saved all of its men with her work on viruses and pathogens. But that was then, and {Poison Ivy has been knocked around by folk at DC Comics who want her to return to a more villainous, simpler role. In Joker War Zone #1, out today, she may get her way. With a new name, a new look, a new mission and a new "To Be Continued In 2021!" tag.

Previously in The Joker War, the Joker's clowns have burnt up Poison Ivy's outskirts-of-Gotham hidden home, Eden. While she kills them all, she tried to show mercy to one who reminds her of Harley Quinn.

Not that seems to help her much, as a few pages later, it doesn't go well.

Could this be foreboding for one Harley Quinn in the future? Oh well, Harley, you always have the TV show. And is Ivy gets a brand new name – and look…

The plant known as queen ivy, or Epipremnum aureumis, is also known as devil's ivy because it is almost impossible to kill and it stays green even when kept in the dark. It also has a reputation for causing severe ecological damage in some cases. It rarely flowers without artificial hormone supplements, the last known spontaneous flowering was reported in 1964. And it is commonly known as a money plant in many parts of the Indian subcontinent.

She also has a new mission. With full control of her plants in the process too.

Poison Ivy Versus Gotham in 2021 maybe?

BATMAN THE JOKER WAR ZONE #1

DC COMICS

JUL200413

Gotham City is a battleground as The Joker takes over the Wayne fortune and wages a street war against the Dark Knight and his allies! Enter the "war zone" with short stories featuring characters like Cassandra Cain, Stephanie Brown, and Luke Fox and see how they're fighting back in a city under siege! Also, the brutal full debut of the mysterious new anti-hero known as Clownhunter!In Shops: Oct 07, 2020 SRP: $5.99

