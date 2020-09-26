That New Look – And New Name – for Poison Ivy, Revealed (Spoilers)

Joker War Zone spoilers ahead. You ahve been warned. A couple of weeks ago, Bleeding Cool talked about DC Comics' Poison Ivy problem for a while. How there was a division at the company between those at DC Comics editorial who want to see her to return to the villain-with-a-point antagonist role. And those at DC and Warners who see her as a queer righteous protagonist. And that the push and pull between the two has seen vastly different versions on screen and on the page, as well as marketing torn between the two over how to present the character, straightwashing the comics and merchandise , marrying her to Harley Quinn or splitting from Harley for Booster, with writer Sam Humphries forbidden to use her in the comics or even talk about her.

Next week's Batman: The Joker War Zone will throw the cat right among the pigeons. We mentioned before that Poison Ivy would be getting a new name and a new mission in 2021. Well, in leaked artwork, that appears to have been confirmed. In a story written by Sam Johns and drawn by Laura Braga, this is the new name – and look for Poison Ivy.

As we previously stated, the plant known as queen ivy, or Epipremnum aureumis, is also known as devil's ivy because it is almost impossible to kill and it stays green even when kept in the dark. It also has a reputation for causing severe ecological damage in some cases. It rarely flowers without artificial hormone supplements, the last known spontaneous flowering was reported in 1964. And it is commonly known as a money plant in many parts of the Indian subcontinent.

But will DC Comics want to make money with it? The rift between editorial at DC and Warners still seems to be present even as the structure of the comic books and publisher changes – she is part of the Batman books section, and they are the department that has suffered least from recent cuts.

So, who will be first with the cosplay?