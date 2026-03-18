Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: ultimate, Ultimate Wolverine, ultimates

Will The Ultimate Universe Will End, Not With A Bang But With A Pun?

Will The Ultimate Universe Will End, Not With A Bang But With A Pun? Ultimate Wolverine #15 and The Ultimates #22 Spoilers...

Article Summary Ultimate Wolverine #15 and Ultimates #22 see Marvel's Ultimate Universe edging toward its climactic finale.

Deniz Camp’s Ultimates delivers political intrigue, as heroes confront the consequences of lost democracy.

Jean Grey helps Wolverine overcome brainwashing and zombieism, hinting at a wordplay-heavy conclusion.

Pietro steps up as Super Nanny while rumors swirl about Limbo's pun-tastic role in Wolverine’s fate.

Today, Marvel Comics publishes Ultimate Wolverine #15 by Christopher Condon, Alessandro Cappuccio and The Ultimates #22 by Deniz Camp, Juan Frigeri, the penultimate issue of the former and the peripenultimate issue of the latter. And we start with The Ultimates… say, remember how that series was originally written by Mark Millar?

Well, Deniz Camp does. Look at that, mercenaries with baby bjorns. And a bit of political grandstanding.

Do you think this A stands for Antidisestablishmentarianism? No, sir, no, it does not. But you get a better speech than you'll get out of zombie Ultimate Wolverine.

So, Pietro, the Ultimate Quicksilver, and this one very well behaved towards his sister, saves the day as Super Nanny…

Jean Grey does similar to Wolverine, burning away the zombieism.

And as The Ultimates looks at a history that did away with democracy…

Putting Bucky Barnes out of a job… a career in politics denied by The Maker back in the days of black and white television…

As a dictatorship took over, one that the public seemed to be all in favour of. That's the problem with the public: they keep voting for dictators. So as The Ultimates plays mop up with all the monsters that The Maker left in play, it is possible that The Ultimates will wrap up the story with two issues to go. But I get the feeling that Ultimate Wolverine will instead finish with wordplay. As Wolverine has had his near-death experience and saw past the veil into the great beyond, he has found Magik there ahead of him.

Okay, I'm just going to say this now. If the end of Ultimate Wolverine #16 leaves the character in Limbo… I am bloody well going to burn it. Some puns must not be afforded to live. Ultimate Wolverine #15 by Christopher Condon, Alessandro Cappuccio and The Ultimates #22 by Deniz Camp, Juan Frigeri are both published today by Marvel Comics.

Ultimate Wolverine #15 by Christopher Condon, Alessandro Cappuccio

RETURN OF THE WINTER SOLDIER! Wolverine's brainwashed programming seizes control! What havoc will he wreak on his already overwhelmed and outnumbered group of allies? And what sheer bad@%#ery will Jean Grey display to subdue him once more?!

RETURN OF THE WINTER SOLDIER! Wolverine's brainwashed programming seizes control! What havoc will he wreak on his already overwhelmed and outnumbered group of allies? And what sheer bad@%#ery will Jean Grey display to subdue him once more?! Ultimates #22 by Deniz Camp, Juan Frigeri

CAPTAIN AMERICA VS. RED SKULL…A.K.A. BUCKY! Captain America must face the demons of his past…and the old friend who has become his darkest enemy! An explosive confrontation amid the global chaos of Endgame!

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