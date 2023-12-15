Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Justice League, Superman | Tagged: dan mora, mark waid, william shatner, world's finest

William Shatner Won't Do Star Trek Cameos, Just Superman & Batman

William Shatner tweeted last night, "Run, don't walk to your local comic book shop TOMORROW" to order his Batman/Superman cameo in March.

The anniversary issue features the first Joker and Lex Luthor meetup.

Legendary artist Dan Mora and writer Mark Waid helm this milestone issue.

Variety of variant covers include artworks by renowned comic artists.

William Shatner tweeted last night, "Run, don't walk to your local comic book shop TOMORROW (12/15) & pre-order your copy of @dcofficial 's BATMAN/SUPERMAN: WORLD'S FINEST #25, with my cameo variant cover by @dan_mora_c! Everyone knows I don't do cameos -for DC Comics I made an exception! It's on sale 3/19/24!" And indeed he has. He may not do Star Trek cameos but he will do DC Comics.

Just as with previous issues of Batman/Superman: World's Finest, joining Nicolas Cage, Paul McCartney, Jack White, and Jerry Seinfeld, so DC Comics has arranged for William Shatner to pop by the cover – or pay him off – with Batman and Superman for Batman/Superman: World's Finest #25, an oversized anniversary issue with the first meeting between the Joker and Lex Luthor. And published on the 19th of March 2024.

"This March, join DC in celebrating a storytelling milestone with an oversized anniversary issue of Batman/Superman: World's Finest #25! In the hands of iconic writer Mark Waid and fan-favorite artist Dan Mora, the Man of Steel and The Dark Knight have fought interdimensional demons, allied with other DC Super Heroes, and traveled across the DC multiverse. In a special lead-in story for this landmark issue, Waid and Mora will at last highlight the first meeting between The Joker and Lex Luthor. With the two preeminent DC Super-Villains joining forces, Batman and Superman are in for BIG trouble! Also, spinning out of the pages of the Batman/Superman: World's Finest Annual #1 (on sale January 30, 2024), Doom-Mite strikes, pointing the way to the next World's Finest epic story! Additional variant covers are provided by Jamal Campbell (Superman Far Sector), Dustin Nguyen, Dave Johnson, Joelle Jones, Alvaro Martinez Bueno, Christian Ward (Batman: City of Madness) and Stevan Subic (The Riddler: Year One). "

Some of those previous cameo covers… Batman/Superman: World's Finest #1 with Jerry Seinfeld

Batman/Superman: World's Finest #10 with Paul McCartney

Batman/Superman: World's Finest #11 with Jack White

Batman/Superman: World's Finest #19 with Nicolas Cage

