Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: AA Milne, march 2024, Solicits, winnie the pooh

Winnie-The-Pooh Gets A Graphic Novel From Drawn & Quarterly in 2024

A A Milne's Winnie-The-Pooh going into public domain has meant Travis Dandro has transformed it from illustrated prose to comics

Article Summary Travis Dandro reimagines Winnie-the-Pooh as a graphic novel for Drawn & Quarterly in 2024.

Winnie-the-Pooh's classic tales are expanded with new stories and full-page illustrations.

The graphic novel includes the original adventures plus an exclusive story by Dandro.

Set for release on April 16, 2024, the hardcover will span 248 pages at $29.95 USD.

It's not just horror films. AA Milne's Winnie-The-Pooh going into public domain with the original text and illustrations has meant that Travis Dandro has transformed it from illustrated prose to comic book pages, out from Drawn & Quarterly in their March 2024 solicits, though scheduled to be published in April. As well as Gleem by Freddy Carrasco, So Long Sad Love by Mirion Malle, Club Microbe by Elise Gravel and Department of Mind-Blowing Theories by Tom Gauld.

WINNIE-THE-POOH by TRAVIS DANDRO

The beloved children's classic appears as a graphic novel for the first time PEN Graphic Novel Award winner Travis Dandro takes a left turn from his detailed autobiography and returns with the charming tales of Winnie-the-Pooh. In 2015, the A. A. Milne children's classic, long since viewed as the benchmark for intelligent and whimsical storytelling, slipped into the public domain. The beloved series now gets the comics treatment from a gifted artist at the peak of his cartooning prowess. Dandro expands the world of Hundred Acre Wood in all directions, creating stunning full-page tableaus where Pooh and everybody's favorite characters—Piglet, Eeyore, Tigger, and of course, Christopher Robin—to romp, argue, fail, and love. Indebted to the unforgettable pen-and-ink drawings of E. H. Shephard, this addition to the canon of timeless literature for all ages encompasses all of Winnie-the-Pooh's original adventures, alongside a brand-new story from Dandro created exclusively for this volume. IN STORES APRIL 16, 2024 • FOC: FEBRUARY 11, 2024 $29.95 USD • ISBN : 978-1-77046-696-8 • B&W • 8" X 8.125" • HC • 248 PAGES

"A charming and sincere comic book love letter to Hundred Acre Wood and its inhabitants. Every page is a playfully experimental delight!" TOM GAULD, Revenge of the Librarians

"A lively, warm and visually inventive rendition of a literary classic. You'll fall in love with this book page by page!" NOAH VAN SCIVER, Joseph Smith and the Mormons, Maple Terrace

And more to follow:

GLEEM by Freddy Carrasco,

in stores April 16

ISBN 978-1-77046-710-1

Enter a future of defiant vitality in GLEEM Imbued with cyberpunk attitude and in the rebellious tradition of afrofuturism, GLEEM is drawn with a fierce momentum hurtling towards a future world. Carrasco's distinct cinematic style layers detailed panels and spreads, creating a multiplicity of perspectives, at once dizzying and hypnotic. Vignettes unspool in proximity to our own social realities and expand into the outer layers of possibility. Whether in the club or a robot repair workshop, the characters in these three interconnected stories burst across frames until they practically step off the page. A boy becomes bored at church with his grandmother until he tries a psychedelic drug. A group of friends are told that they need a rare battery if they want any chance of reviving their friend. Street style and cybernetics meet and burst into riotous dancing. Kindness and violence might not be as distant from each other as we think. GLEEM unsettles with a confidence that could make you believe in anything. IN STORES APRIL 16, 2024 • FOC: MARCH 3, 2024 $22.95 USD • ISBN : 978-1-77046-710-1 • PC • 6" X 8.25" • PB • 216 PAGES

SO LONG SAD LOVE

MIRION MALLE

Translated by ALESHIA JENSEN

No matter how wrong relationships can be, there's nothing quite like getting them right Every guy's been a creep at one point or another. That's just the way it is. Or at least, that's what Cleo tells herself once she finds out her boyfriend might not be the man she thought he was. Is it possible to keep loving someone you're not sure you can trust? More to the point, should you? Once the fabric of Cleo's relationship rips at the seams, the life she had built with him—abroad and away from those closest to her—unravels right before her eyes. Yet, letting it fall to pieces as she walks away is only half the story. So Long Sad Love swaps out the wobbly transition of weaving a new existence into being post-heartbreak for the surprising effortlessness and simplicity of a life already rebuilt. Cleo not only rediscovers her identity as an artist but uncovers her capacity to find love where she has always been most at home: with other women. Mirion Malle dares to tell a story with a happier ending in a stunning, full-color follow-up to the multi-award nominated This is How I Disappear. Translated by Governor General Literary Award nominee Aleshia Jensen, So Long Sad Love unabashedly skips to the good part and shines a light on just how rewarding following your bliss can be. IN STORES APRIL 30, 2024 • FOC: FEBRUARY 18, 2024 102$24.95 USD ISBN : 978-1-77046-697-5 • 4-COLOR • 6.3" X 8.3" • PB • 212 PAGES

Club Microbe by ELISE GRAVEL

It's a germ's world. We're just living in it! In Club Microbe, Elise Gravel teaches young readers that germs live all around us—and even inside of us! Guided by Gravel in this formidable introduction to the fascinating world of microorganisms, we learn that some microbes get a bad rep for making us sick, but that most are helpful creatures that allow us to digest food, make cheese, and even enable snowflakes to form in winter. In her signature colorful cartoon style, Gravel describes the invisible work of microorganisms that aid in creating our food, producing oxygen, and keeping our planet alive. She gives us a tour of the heroes and the villains of the microbe world, stopping to marvel at their unique names and wondrous shapes. Following the perennial success of The Mushroom Fan Club and The Bug Club, this latest installment of the hit science-focused collection will deepen readers' curiosity for all aspects of the natural world. A whimsical primer on the microscopic life that surrounds us, Club Microbe is sure to pique the interest (and imagination!) of any young scientist. IN STORES APRIL 9, 2024 • FOC: FEBRUARY 4, 2024 $17.95 USD • ISBN : 978-1-77046-702-6 • 4-COLOR • 6.5" X 9.3" • HC • 56 PAGES

DEPARTMENT OF MIND-BLOWING THEORIES

A side-splitting skewering of the sober world of STEM

$21.95 USD • ISBN 978-1-77046-375-2 8.22" X 6.18" • FULL COLOR • HC • 160 PAGES PRODUCT CODE: 0523DQ911

REVENGE OF THE LIBRARIANS

Confront the spectre of failure, the wraith of social media, and other supernatural enemies of the author

$24.95 USD • ISBN 978-1-77046-616-6 9.25" X 5.25" • FULL COLOR • HC • 180 PAGES PRODUCT CODE: 0523DQ933

THE SNOOTY BOOKSHOP: FIFTY LITERARY POSTCARDS

Fifty postcards from The Guardian by Britain's most well-regarded cartoonist

$21.95 USD • ISBN 978-1-77046-297-7 • 6.11" X 4.79" ILLUSTRATED POSTCARDS • HC • 50 PAGES PRODUCT CODE: 0523DQ948

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!