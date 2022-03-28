Wolverine Becomes Patch, Taking Bids At Heritage Auctions

Wolverine #1 is one of those books that always stays in demand forever, at least in my comic shop. Written by Chris Claremont and featuring art by John Buscema and Klaus Janson, it does not do what everyone probably expected back then, instead of introducing us to Logan's alter ego Patch and his adventures in Madripoor, which are now being revisited in Wolverine-Patch. The first issue of that series came out this week and has renewed interest in this #1. Taking bids at Heritage Auctions today is a CGC 9.8 copy of the classic series, a gorgeous copy. Weirdly, it is only at $240 as of this writing, which seems low. I am sure that will change, though. Check it out below.

Wolverine's Patch Stories Are Always Fun

"Part 1 of 3 – "Swordquest!" Written by Chris Claremont. Art by John Buscema and Klaus Janson. Wolvie slices through a pile of pirate slavers and, on his way to Mandripoor, discovers a plot by the Black Blade to obtain the legendary Muramasa Sword. John Byrne art on back cover. NOTE: 1st appearance of Wolverine as Patch. Cover price $1.50. Wolverine #1 (Marvel, 1988) CGC NM/MT 9.8 White pages. First appearance of Wolverine as "Patch." John Buscema cover and art. Al Williamson art. Back cover pin-up by John Byrne. Overstreet 2021 NM- 9.2 value = $70. CGC census 3/22: 2553 in 9.8, 14 higher."

I actually own this in 9.8, and as a Wolverine fan, it is one of my favorites in my collection. Anyone who is a fan of the character and collects CGC books should own this book in this grade. Go here and get more info, and place a bid if you do not already own it. While you are there checking it out, go ahead and click around to check out all of the items taking bids today, there are quite a few cool books in this lot.