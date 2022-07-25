Wolverine: Patch #4 Preview: Wolverine Does What He Does Best

To stop the slaughter of innocent villagers in this preview of Wolverine: Patch #4, Wolverine must slaughter the slaughterers. Check out the preview below.

Wolverine: Patch #4

by Larry Hama & Andrea Di Vito, cover by Geoffrey Shaw

WAR ON MULTIPLE FRONTS – WITH PATCH IN THE MIDDLE! What started as simple recon in the jungles of Madripoor has erupted into all-out war! Now if PATCH and the mutants known as the KRASNYS are to survive against the forces of GENERAL COY, NICK FURY & S.H.I.E.L.D. and the mysterious NEMIKOVA, it's going to take a heavy dose of luck and adamantium rage! And – what secret does the powerful new mutant ALEF hold?

Marvel | Marvel Universe

On sale Jul 27, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620170900411

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620170900421 – WOLVERINE: PATCH 4 YOON VARIANT – $3.99 US

