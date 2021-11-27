Wonder Girl #5 Preview: Yara Commits a Party Foul

WONDER GIRL #5

DC Comics

0721DC151

0721DC152 – WONDER GIRL #5 CVR B JENNY FRISON CARD STOCK VAR – $4.99

(W) Joelle Jones (A) Adriana Melo (CA) Dan Mora

Yara stands alone as her world is torn apart! After an unexpected betrayal that shakes Yara to her very core, she ventures out and finds the lost tribe of the Amazons…the Esquecida! Will a reunion with her lost sisters finally give Yara the answers she's been looking for? Or is she now more lost than ever, as she ventures out to find those who wish to never be found?

In Shops: 11/30/2021

SRP: $3.99

