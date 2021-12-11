Wonder Girl #6 Preview: Out of the Frying Pan…

Yara barely escapes being devoured by the mouth-stomachs of a trio of hungry harpies in this preview of Wonder Girl #6… but might she have been better off? Check out the preview below.

WONDER GIRL #6

DC Comics

0821DC167

0821DC168 – WONDER GIRL #6 CVR B STANLEY ARTGERM LAU CARD STOCK VAR – $4.99

(W) Joelle Jones (A) Leila Del Duca (CA) Matteo Scalera

After encountering Wonder Girl and Artemis, Yara believes now more than ever that she needs to find her lost sisters. Only they hold the answers to the trauma of her past and fear of the future. Is Yara a hero? Or is she a weapon of the gods wielded to destroy all Amazons? All will be revealed as Yara meets Potira!

In Shops: 12/14/2021

SRP: $3.99

