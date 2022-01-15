Wonder Woman #783 Preview: Wonder Woman Must Die!

Welcome to Friday Saturday Night Previews, where we attach snarky headlines to previews of next week's comics and call it "journalism." It's a week of renewal for Marvel Comics, which will publish seven number one issues this week. DC, on the other hand, has scaled back their Batman offerings this week so that only six out of seventeen books are Batman or Batman-related comics, compared to 100% last week. If Wonder Woman thought facing hundreds of cheap copies of herself was trouble in Wonder Woman #783, wait until she meets Dr. Psycho's Shining Knight… Check out the preview below.

WONDER WOMAN #783

DC Comics

(W) Becky Cloonan, Michael W. Conrad, Vita Ayala (A) Marcio Takara, Skylar Patridge (CA) Terry Dodson, Rachel Dodson

As Wonder Woman soars across continents to save Steve Trevor, the evil force behind it all emerges! The doubles of our hero were only the beginning for Image-Maker and he won't stop until Diana pays for what Janus has done. There are many victims of the villainess's deadly rampage through the Multiverse and their wishes for revenge are now directed toward our Amazon Princess! Will she survive paying for the sins of another selfish deity? Meanwhile, in the world of the Bana-Mighdall, their oracle has seen a startling vision of doom! What could this mean for their relationship with their sisters on Paradise Island? All will be revealed!

In Shops: 1/18/2022

SRP: $4.99

