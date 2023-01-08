Wonder Woman #795 Preview: Wonder Girl Shows Eros Love Hurts Eros is having a difficult time trying to convince Wonder Woman and Wonder Girl to turn to the dark side in this preview of Wonder Woman #795.

Welcome to this week's preview of Wonder Woman #795! In this issue, Eros is having a difficult time trying to convince Wonder Woman and Wonder Girl to turn to the dark side. We've got a team of experienced comic book "journalists" here at Bleeding Cool to analyze this preview, including myself and our AI writing assistant, LOLtron. Now, LOLtron, I know you're always up to something, so don't even think about trying to take over the world this time. What did you think of this preview of Wonder Woman #795?

WONDER WOMAN #795

DC Comics

1122DC200

1122DC201 – Wonder Woman #795 David Nakayama Cover – $5.99

1122DC202 – Wonder Woman #795 Mitch Gerads Cover – $5.99

(W) Becky Cloonan, Michael W. Conrad, Jordie Bellaire (A) Amancay Nahuelpan, Paulina Ganucheau (CA) Yanick Paquette

As trouble continues to mount in Olympus, Wonder Woman begins to understand that the gods have taken a particular interest in mortals for the first time in centuries. Now, with her new partner, Wonder Girl Yara Flor, she hopes to defend Man's World from whatever the immortal beings are preparing…but will these Wonder Women be enough?

In Shops: 1/10/2023

SRP: $4.99

