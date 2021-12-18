Wonder Woman: Evolution #2 Preview: Wonder Woman vs. Steve Trevor?

What shocking secrets will be found in the ruins of Themyscira in this preview of Wonder Woman: Evolution #2, in stores Tuesday from DC Comics? A domestic dispute, apparently. Check out the preview below.

WONDER WOMAN EVOLUTION #2 (OF 6)

DC Comics

1021DC176

1021DC177 – WONDER WOMAN EVOLUTION #2 (OF 6) CVR B MEGHAN HETRICK CARD STOCK VAR – $4.99

(W) Stephanie Phillips (A) Mike Hawthorne, Adriano Di Benedetto (CA) Mike Hawthorne

Diana finds herself in the abandoned ruins of Themyscira with no idea how she got there, but that's the least of her problems as she encounters Steve Trevor, who is determined to kill her. Wonder Woman discovers that while her surroundings might not be entirely real, they can still harm her, as her most cosmic story line unfolds. Harley Quinn writer Stephanie Phillips and acclaimed artist Mike Hawthorne (Daredevil, Deadpool) bring you Wonder Woman: Evolution!

In Shops: 12/21/2021

SRP: $3.99