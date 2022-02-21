World of Archie Jumbo Comics Digest #117 Preview: Dumber Than a Dog

Archie fails at super-heroing in this preview of World of Archie Jumbo Comics Digest #117, and his own dog must bail him out. Check out the preview below.

WORLD OF ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #117

ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS

DEC211349

(W) Various, Tom DeFalco (A) Various, Jeff Shultz (CA) Francis Bonnet, Dan Parent

BRAND NEW STORY: "My Pal PUREHEART!" Pureheart the Powerful might not be the most agile or graceful superhero… but he always beats the bad guys in the end (he also looks A LOT like mild-mannered teen heartthrob Archie Andrews). Though there's really only one person who notices Archie's super alter-ego… and it's not actually a person at all! Could Pureheart be in need of a super-sidekick? And if so, is he open to the four-legged kind?

In Shops: 2/23/2022

SRP: $8.99

