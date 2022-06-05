World of Archie Jumbo Comics Digest #120 Preview: Not So Elementary

Someone is kidnapping the children in this preview of World of Archie Jumbo Comics Digest #120, and Sherlock Archie will get to the bottom of it. Probably. Okay, no, he's definitely gonna screw this up. Check out the preview below.

WORLD OF ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #120

ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS

APR221260

(W) Francis Bonnet, David Gallaher, Various (A) Various, Jeff Schultz, Bill Galvan (CA) Bill Golliher

TWO BRAND NEW STORIES: First, in "Beach Party Mystery!" Veronica has invited all of Riverdale High to a party on her father's private island. Everyone is enjoying the summer fun-until Raj notices that Toni has gone missing! Archie puts on his detective hat and tries to solve the mystery of his missing friend, but will he be able to solve the whodunit?

Then, in "Heat of the Moment," superhero Fireball finds himself in hot water when the Eliminators come to town-but he's not alone! Alongside him are the teen superheroes Pureheart the Powerful, Superteen, Powerteen, Captain Hero, and the Equalizer! They must somehow, despite their different personalities and powers, work together to muster up their wits and defeat the evil villains!

In Shops: 6/8/2022

SRP: $8.99

