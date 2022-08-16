World of Archie Jumbo Comics Digest #122 Preview: Cheating to Win

Hiram Lodge hosts a contest for a free vacation in this preview of World of Archie Jumbo Comics Digest #122, but he's rigged it against Archie. Check out the preview below.

WORLD OF ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #122

ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS

JUN221287

(W) Francis Bonnet, Craig Boldman (A) Bill Golliher, Rex Lindsey (A / CA) Various

TWO BRAND NEW STORIES! First, in "LODGEstacle Course," Mr. Lodge is sponsoring the Riverdale Summer Obstacle Course Race. When Archie promises to take Veronica on a date if he wins, Mr. Lodge does everything he can to make sure Archie loses!

Then, in "The Different Drummer," Archie finds Trula Twyst, of all people, playing drums with a band in a local club! Even more, Trula is playing the kit in Jughead's own distinctive style! Archie knows that Trula often uses her considerable brains and talents to try to get under Jughead's skin, so now it's up to him to stop her from encountering Jughead. Will Trula finally allow Jughead to march to the beat of his own drum?

In Shops: 8/17/2022

SRP: $8.99

