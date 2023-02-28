World of Betty and Veronica Jumbo Comics Digest #23 Preview Betty convinces Ethel to do some "no clothes required" modeling for an artist friend in this preview of World of Betty and Veronica Jumbo Comics Digest #23.

WORLD OF BETTY AND VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #23

ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS

JAN231234

(W) Various, Ian Flynn, Tom DeFalco (A) Steven Butler (CA) Francis Bonnet (A / CA) Bill & Ben Galvan

TWO BRAND NEW STORIES! First, in "Yacht's Wrong with You?" Cheryl is jealous Veronica has a better yacht than her, so she hires a band of swashbuckling pirates to take it over and sink it. The pirates are a bit confused-they commandeer tankers on the open ocean, not personal boats on a lake. But money is money-so heave-ho! Fortunately, Veronica was expecting this sort of thing, so she hired Cpt. Commando to be her security! Does he have what it takes to thwart the pirates' efforts? Then, in "Danger at the Dig," The Lodge Foundation is sponsoring an archaeological dig in the jungles near Coba, an ancient Maya city on the Yucatán Peninsula. Mr. Lodge has brought Little Betty & Veronica along to view history in the making. Unfortunately, Captain Valor, who is in charge of the site's security, wishes Lodge had left the girls behind. The jungle is full of danger and predators. What mysteries and dangers will they face?

In Shops: 3/1/2023

SRP: $9.99

