World of Krypton #2 Preview: What's in a Name, Anyway?

If the parents of Kru-El didn't want him to become one of Krypton's greatest criminals in this preview of World of Krypton #2, they should have named him something else. Check out the preview below.

WORLD OF KRYPTON #2 (OF 6)

DC Comics

(W) Robert Venditti (A) Michael Avon Oeming (CA) Mico Suayan

The trial of the millennium! As Jor-El and his brother investigate the mysterious mass-extinction events ravaging Krypton's natural world, a much more public event holds the planet's attention—a member of the House of El stands trial for aiding violent revolutionaries. As all of Krypton watches, a betrayal is revealed that threatens to shatter the long-standing friendship between Jor-El and General Zod.

In Shops: 01/04/2022

SRP: $3.99

