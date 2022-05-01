World of Krypton #6 Preview: Spoiler Alert!

The forces of science and authoritarianism do battle in this preview of World of Krypton #6, but what's the point? The whole place is gonna explode anyway. Just sit back, relax, and… do whatever the hell it is people do on Krypton for fun. Kneel before Zod maybe? If you know what we mean? Check out the preview below.

WORLD OF KRYPTON #6

DC Comics

0322DC170

0322DC171 – World of Krypton #6 Cat Staggs Cover – $4.99

(W) Robert Venditti (A) Michael Avon Oeming (CA) Mico Suayan

The final days of Krypton are upon us. Will the House of El survive the turmoil? One fateful battle between science and authoritarianism will decide the future!

In Shops: 5/3/2022

SRP: $3.99

