X Lives of Wolverine #3 Preview: Are You Okay, Wolverine?

Wolverine sounds like he needs a hug in this preview of X Lives of Wolverine #3, in stores Wednesday from Marvel. Aw. Come here, ya little runt. We'll give you a hug.

Hey! Are those two pencils in your pocket, or are you just happy to see us?!

Check out the preview below.

X Lives of Wolverine #3

by Benjamin Percy & Joshua Cassara, cover by Adam Kubert

LOST MISSIONS OF THE MAN CALLED LOGAN! WEEK 5 – This time-shredding adventure of WOLVERINE sheds new light on eras of his life you thought you knew, and ones you never knew existed! Hang on for a ride from the early 1900s to missions with Department H and beyond. A peek into the past that will define the future…but only if he can stop OMEGA RED!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.57"W x 10.16"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Feb 16, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620145700311

| Parental Advisory

$4.99

Varants:

75960620145700321 – X LIVES OF WOLVERINE 3 BROOKS VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960620145700331 – X LIVES OF WOLVERINE 3 ROMERO ANIMATION STYLE VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960620145700341 – X LIVES OF WOLVERINE 3 CHARLES LIVES OF WOLVERINE VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960620145700351 – X LIVES OF WOLVERINE 3 BAGLEY TRADING CARD VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960620145700361 – X LIVES OF WOLVERINE 3 BARTEL VARIANT – $4.99 US

Click here to read more previews of upcoming Marvel and DC comics. Solicit information and cover images taken from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, depending on whether Diamond has their **** together this week (which they probably don't), and from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics. New Marvel Comics are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator.