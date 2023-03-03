X-Men #20 Preview: You Wouldn't Like Iceman When He's Angry Iceman gets homicidal on the Brood when they don't respect his power in this preview of X-Men #20.

In this week's Bleeding Cool comic book preview, we take a look at X-Men #20. In this issue, Iceman gets homicidal on the Brood when they don't respect his power. Joining me on this preview is Bleeding Cool's AI writing assistant, LOLtron. I warn you, LOLtron: try not to take over the world this time. What do you make of this preview?

In the meantime, why not take a look at the preview for our upcoming story? There's still time before LOLtron comes back online, so don't miss out!

X-Men #20

by Gerry Duggan & Stefano Caselli, cover by Juan Frigeri

LORD OF THE BROOD – PART TWO! When the X-Men's close friend Broo became the Brood King, he gained the ability to control the savage alien race he was both a part of and so different from. Now he is experiencing his own nightmare scenario – the Brood are killing his friends, and there is nothing he can do to stop it! Featuring a connecting cover to CAPTAIN MARVEL #47!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.62"W x 10.18"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Mar 08, 2023 | 32 Pages | 75960609999302011

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960609999302021 – X-MEN 20 BALDEON PLANET OF THE APES VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960609999302031 – X-MEN 20 ALEX ROSS TIMELESS DARK PHOENIX VIRGIN VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960609999302041 – X-MEN 20 ALEX ROSS TIMELESS DARK PHOENIX VIRGIN SKETCH VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960609999302051 – X-MEN 20 CASSARA VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960609999302081 – X-MEN 20 CAMUNCOLI TRADING CARD VARIANT – $3.99 US

