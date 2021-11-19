X-Men #5 Preview: The X-Men Finally Get Political

Welcome, dear readers, to Friday Night Previews, North Korea's favorite weekly comic book preview column. In Friday Night Previews, we take all of the Marvel and DC previews coming out next week, lovingly construct articles out of them using state-of-the-art computer algorithms, and then add our secret ingredient: clickbait headlines and SEO-rich keyword text. The result: perfection, if by perfection, you understand it to mean a lower article quota for your pal Jude Terror and a sneak peek at next week's comics for you. We win. You win. We only really care that we win, but the other is a nice bonus for you. You're welcome. The X-Men are getting political in X-Men #5, in stores from Marvel Comics on Wednesday, as they try to stop The Reavers from interfering in an election. Check out a preview below.

X-MEN #5

GERRY DUGGAN (W) • JAVIER PINA (A) • Cover by PEPE LARRAZ

NATIVE AMERICAN HERITAGE MONTH VARIANT COVER BY MARIA WOLF

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY IBAN COELLO

VARIANT COVER BY Jamie McKelvie

ENTER: DOCTOR STASIS!

The X-Men's new nemesis finally makes himself known to them, bringing his creations to bear. Mutants may have conquered death, but their foes are all too living…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

