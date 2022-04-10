X-Men '92: House of XCII #1 Preview: You Never Go Full Deck, Gambit

In this preview of X-Men '92: House of XCII #1, an enraged Gambit uses "The full deck." Unfortunately, he just blew a hole in a space station. But even if they escape the energy spheres of the sentinels, how can they survive in the vacuum of space?! Nice job, Gambit. Check out the preview below.

X-Men '92: House of XCII #1

by Steve Foxe & Salva Espin, cover by David Baldeon

THE '90s ARE BACK – AGAIN! Everyone's favorite '90s incarnations of the X-Men have returned…but this time, everything is even all-newer and all-more different! Mutantkind is taking a huge leap forward by founding their own nation on the island of Krakoa, guided by Professor X, Magneto, and a mysterious long-lived woman who knows more than she should. That's right – the '90s X-Men are tackling the Krakoan Age thirty years early… and it's NOT going to go the way you expect!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.63"W x 10.18"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Apr 13, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620255300111

| Rated T

$3.99

Variants:

75960620255300121 – X-MEN '92: HOUSE OF XCII 1 WILLIAMS VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620255300131 – X-MEN '92: HOUSE OF XCII 1 NAKAYAMA VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620255300141 – X-MEN '92: HOUSE OF XCII 1 TALASKI VARIANT – $3.99 US

Click here to read more previews of upcoming comics. Solicit information and cover images automatically assembled by the LOLtron Preview Bot using data from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics, and from PreviewsWorld for others. So don't complain to us if it's wrong. Garbage in, garbage out. New Marvel Comics and most others are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays becauase nothing in life can just be simple. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator. No unpaid interns were harmed in the making of this preview. Probably. To be honest, the bot has been acting a little suspicious lately. It's probably nothing to worry about though.