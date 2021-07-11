X-Men Beats Batman and Fortnite in the Bleeding Cool Bestseller List

Bestseller List time! It's rare that Batman and X-Men go up against each other on the same week, and Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point joins in as well. But that #1 aspect for X-Men tipped it over the top. This is the Top Ten Bleeding Cool Bestseller List, as compiled by a number of comic stores from their sales on Wednesday and Thursday. It measures what is known as the "Wednesday Warriors", those who can't wait till the weekend to get this week's comics. Though thanks to DC, Tuesday Titans too.

Top Ten Bleeding Cool Bestseller List of the week

X-Men #1 Batman #110 Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point #1 Amazing Spider-Man #70 X-Force #21 Avengers #46 Justice League #64 Nice House On The Lake #2 Star Wars Bounty Hunters #14 Slay Bells #1

If you would like to contribute to the Bestseller List retailer charts, let me know at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

Dr. No's Comics & Games SuperStore – Three DC titles on the list (with Batman Fortnite Zero Point #6 barely beating out X-Men #1 for first place), one Bad Idea, and one Image. Alas, Bad Idea's announcement that they were ending publishing as such (although I suspect we'll just see a name change and a continuation of operations) has severely impacted sales for the upcoming Final Five, so it's unlikely we'll be seeing them in the top ten again in the foreseeable future). Geiger continues to hit the top ten issue after issue and shows no sign of losing its audience, which is great!

Ssalefish Comics – X-Men tops the charts once more with a book that sold well to the X-Men regulars, as well as the people needing a jumping on point and the haters of the recent shenanigans hoping for a fresh start. Hate to burst their bubble but it is still firmly positioned in the current status quo. Batman and Batman Fortnite had solid outings too and everything else was adequate.

Graham Crackers Comics – Batman Fortnite has been #1 every week it released, but X-Men definitely gave it a solid run for its money. War of the Bounty Hunters is doing well as an event pushing Star Wars Bounty Hunters #14 into our top 10 as well.

Rodman Comics: Fortnite #6 took the top spot. We will miss this limited series. X Men 1 did not get a big sales bump over the previous issue. People wanted the Skottie Young variant of the comic though that could have easily been done without renumbering the series.

