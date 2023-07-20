Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, san diego comic con, Spider-Man, X-Men | Tagged: Nightcrawler SDCC, Uncanny Spider-Man

X-Men Blue: Origins Reveals The Truth Of Nightcrawler's Birth

Nightcrawler was a mutant, created by Dave Cockrum and Len Wein for the X-Men, with powers of extreme agility, camouflage and teleportation, wrapped up in a furry demonic look with a prehensile tail to match. Over the years his origin was complicated, first by being the son of Mystique, then having his father being a demon, and all manner of stuff that Marvel Comics has (wisely) chosen to ignore for a few decades.

Now, announced at San Diego Comic-Con, at the Designing the X-Men: A This Week in Marvel Special Event panel with C.B. Cebulski, Jordan D. White, Sarah Brunstad, and more, they have announced X-Men Blue: Origins #1 will retell and retcon his origin once and for all, alongside his recreation as the Uncanny Spider-Man.

Amongst exciting teasers for the X-Men's next era was the announcement of a brand-new one-shot that will shed light on a historic Marvel Comics mystery: X-MEN BLUE: ORIGINS #1! Written by mind-bending X-Men scribe Si Spurrier and drawn by acclaimed artist Wilton Santos, X-MEN BLUE: ORIGINS #1 will at long last provide the definitive origin story for Nightcrawler! Since his earliest days with the X-Men under writer Chris Claremont, the circumstances of Nightcrawler's birth has been the subject of rumors, half-truths, and heartbreak. Now, Spurrier—who's guided the character through the Krakoan age as well his upcoming journey through FALL OF X in UNCANNY SPIDER-MAN—clears away all the lies you've been told and delivers the truth about Mystique and Nightcrawler once and for all! This is the one you can't miss, True Believer! You think you know how the beloved blue devil came into this troubled world? You think you know the tale of his mendacious mamma Mystique? You don't! Mother and son reunite in a mold-shattering tale that exposes secrets held for decades and redefines both characters forever! "It's not often you get the chance to shine new light into the origins of a truly beloved character. To do so for two at once is an unprecedented privilege," Spurrier shared. "With this book, we're breaking new ground in more ways than one. We're walking this path with the deepest love for Nightcrawler and Mystique, and the deepest respect for the formative stories that surround them." "And yet… by shifting perspective… by wondering which parts of the standard history can be trusted and which are unreliable… by climbing into the minds and memories of mother and son alike… we're enriching their shared tale in a way that will cast fertile shadows across everything they do from now onwards. This is one of those books that will be discussed for years to come," he teased. X-MEN BLUE: ORIGINS #1

Written by SI SPURRIER

Art by WILTON SANTOS

Cover by FRANCIS MANAPUL

On Sale 11/29

