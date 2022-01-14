X-Men Bound Volume Of Issues 1-15 On Auction At Heritage

X-Men comics are hot as hell right now, but that is not what we are looking at here. A few years ago, all the rage were custom-bound volumes people were taking comics to a bindery and creating custom collections for their shelves out of the original printed comics. Taking bids at Heritage Auctions right now is one such volume, featuring X-Men issues 1-15 in full as printed in one volume. The best part? Unlike most of these, the issues in this bound volume are not trimmed. These types of things are a hot commodity, as evidenced by the price tag this one has right now, currently sitting at $8500. Remember: these are the original comics, not reprints. Check it out below.

X-Men 1-15, Even Bound, Are Truly Expensive, As They Should Be

"X-Men #1-15 Bound Volume (Marvel, 1964-65). The first 15 issues of Marvel's mighty mutants' first adventures, all in a single volume. Highlights include the debut of the original team, the first appearances of Magneto, the Blob, the original Brotherhood of Evil Mutants, and the first Silver Age appearance of Ka-Zar. The comics are in very nice condition with mild wear, glossy covers, and supple pages; there is some mild tanning to the interior pages. And, unlike many bound volumes, the comic books were not trimmed in the process. All are bound in a black leather-style cover that has the title and issue numbers embossed on the spine. Covers and interior art by Jack Kirby. Overstreet 2021 VG 4.0 value for group = $6,118."

I love that someone did this. Some will have a conniption about it, but I am sure this wasn't done like last week. Whoever gets this auction will have a jewel on their hands for sure. X-Men collectors, go here to get more info and to place a bid. While there, take a look at the other items taking bids in this session.