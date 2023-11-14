Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: february 2024, hank mccoy, Solicits, The Beast

X-Men February 2024 Solicits Will Finally Fix Hank McCoy, The Beast

Marvel Comics has released a few more X-Men solicits February 2024 with big changes for the genocidal evil scientist and OG X-Man, The Beast.

Article Summary Marvel unveils February 2024 X-Men solicitations, teasing Beast's fate in 'Fall Of X' finale.

'X-Force' set for explosive 50th issue as OG X-Man Hank McCoy faces a critical turn.

New 'Cable' comic embarks on a thrilling race against the villainous Neocracy's rise.

Iconic 'Wolverine: Madripoor Knights' #1 relaunches with a gripping Logan-led adventure.

Marvel Comics has released a hfew more solicitations for the Fall Of X finale titles for February 2024, which we have added to those already released for the month. As Fall Of The House Of X and Rise Of The Powers Of X, take play, Cable, Dead X-Men and Resurrection Of Magneto spin out of this, while X-Force gears up for its 50th issue and the conclusion of Krakoa with big changes for the genocidal evil scientist and OG X-Man, The Beast. Which is handy considering a certain film out there…

X-FORCE #49

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY

Art by ROBERT GILL

Cover by DANIEL ACUÑA

WONDER MAN AND BEAST – THE DYNAMIC DUO RETURNS!

In a simpler time, the bounding Beast partnered up with Avenger Wonder Man! But after Beast's fall from grace, is there any chance these two can see eye to eye? In a last desperate attempt to take down Beast, witness the return of…Beast?!

X-MEN #31

Written by GERRY DUGGAN

Art by PHIL NOTO

Cover by JOSHUA CASSARA

THE ULTIMATE MUTANT HUNTER!

The X-Men lived in fear of Nimrod's creation, and now it's clear why! The ultimate weapon of mutant extinction is ever-adapting, ever-evolving, with only one goal – DEATH TO MUTANTKIND!

CABLE #2 (OF 4)

Written by FABIAN NICIEZA

Art by SCOT EATON

Cover by WHILCE PORTACIO

THE FUTURE MAY NOT BE SET IN STONE – BUT CABLE MIGHT BE!

Cable and his younger counterpart are racing to try to stop the rise of the Neocracy before it can take root and exterminate all life on Earth as they know it – But when their investigations sends them crashing into the Grey Gargoyle, Cable and young Nate will have to battle for their lives or risk being turned into stone!

DEAD X-MEN #2 (OF 4)

Written by STEVE FOXE

Art by PETER NGUYEN, BERNARD CHANG & GIULLERMO SANNA

Cover by LUCAS WERNECK

THE IMPOSSIBLE TEAM ON AN IMPOSSIBLE QUEST!

The Dead X-Men leap across time and space in a last-ditch effort to prevent catastrophe, but they're not the only ones breaking through the fabric of reality! As these five mutants go places no one has gone before, a cloaked figure stalks them from the shadows…and nothing will survive if she reaches her goal!

RESURRECTION OF MAGNETO #2 (OF 4)

Written by AL EWING

Art by LUCIANO VECCHIO

Cover by STEFANO CASELLI

THE KEY – THE SECRET!

In the depths, Magneto was given a key by strange forces – and impossibly, he holds it still. Now, in death, Max Eisenhardt judges his own life – and counts the cost. Should he return to the world? Can he allow Storm to bring him back? And what does the Deep Key unlock?

FALL OF THE HOUSE OF X #2 (OF 5)

Written by GERRY DUGGAN

Art by LUCAS WERNECK

Cover by PEPE LARRAZ

On Sale 2/14

RISE OF THE POWERS OF X #2 (OF 5)

Written by KIERON GILLEN

Art and Cover by R.B. SILVA

On Sale 2/21

WOLVERINE: MADRIPOOR KNIGHTS#1

Comic Script by: Chris Claremont

Illustrated by: Edgar Salazar

Cover Design or Artwork by: Phillip Tan

On Sale 02/07/2024 $3.99 USD

Return to the island-nation of Madripoor as X-Men legend Chris Claremont takes the helm of an all-new WOLVERINE tale teaming Logan with his long-standing friends CAPTAIN AMERICA and the BLACK WIDOW! Picking up in the window of the all-time classic UNCANNY X-MEN #268, thrill to a brand-new adventure! When a secret weapon brings Captain America to Madripoor, the trio team-up you've been waiting decades for will finally come to pass as the mission brings Logan and Black Widow into a race against time against a multitude of foes, including the HAND! You've been waiting for this one…and you'll never guess where it goes!

SCARLET WITCH & QUICKSILVER #1

Comic Script by: Steve Orlando

Illustrated by: Lorenzo Tammetta

Cover Design or Artwork by: Russell Dauterman

On Sale 02/14/2024 $4.99

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!