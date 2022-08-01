X-Men: House of XCII #3 Preview: X2 of Swords

This preview of X-Men: House of XCII #3 shows Marvel how to do the entire X of Swords crossover in just a single issue. Can we get this team on the main X-books, please? Our wallets would thank them. Check out the preview below.

X-Men: House of XCII #3

by Steve Foxe & Salva Espin, cover by David Baldeon

XCII OF SWORDS! Raise your swords! When Apocalypse learns the fate of Krakoa's ancient sister-island of Arakko, it's up to the X-Men to take up arms and save it from the warlord of Polemachus, Arkon the Magnificent! Everyone's favorite X-team of the '90s gets caught up in a realm of blades and magic in this sprawling one-issue crossover!

Variants:

75960620255300321 – X-MEN '92: HOUSE OF XCII 3 DEL MUNDO VARIANT – $3.99 US

