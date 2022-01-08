X-Men Legends #10 Preview: Who is in The Eighth Circle?

Welcome to Friday Night Previews on Bleeding Cool! Marvel Comics has twenty new issues coming out next week, far more than DC. But DC knows it's not about quantity. It's about quantity… of Batman! So we'll call it a draw. Who is a part of Mister Sinister's Illuminati-like secret mutant council? Find out in this preview of X-Men Legends #10, true believers! Check out the preview below.

X-Men Legends #10

by Fabian Nicieza & Dan Jurgens, cover by Dan Jurgens

WHO WILL SURVIVE THE EIGHTH CIRCLE? CHARLES XAVIER. BEAST. AMANDA MUELLER. MOIRA MACTAGGERT. MAGNETO. Some of the greatest minds and experts on mutantkind are assembled by MR. SINISTER to discuss the evolution of Homo superior…but to what devious end?! Rest assured, there'll be at least one dead body before dessert at this meeting of the Eighth Circle! Dan Jurgens joins Fabian Nicieza as he returns to his original X-MEN run with an all-new tale set to startle and upend what you thought you knew about Sinister's machinations!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.6"W x 10.17"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Jan 12, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620020701011

| Rated T+

$3.99

Varants:

75960620020701021 – X-MEN LEGENDS 10 CREEES LEE VARIANT – $3.99 US

