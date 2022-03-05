X-Men Legends #12 Preview: Kitty Pryde Destroys Her Costume

Legendary X-Men writer Chris Claremont finally gets his turn at X-Men Legends in this preview of X-Men Legends #12, and he wants to make a fashion statement. So it's time for Kitty Pryde to get a new costume in this story set after Uncanny X-Men #277. Check out the preview below.

X-Men Legends #12

by Chris Claremont & Scot Eaton, cover by Alan Davis

PRELUDE TO EXCALIBUR! The X-Men are dead. Or so the world believes. And MYSTIQUE wants FORGE dead for his role in the loss of ROGUE! Enter NIGHTCRAWLER and SHADOWCAT who, injured as they are, must dig deep to find new strength and do what is right as the last X-Men standing! Artist Scot Eaton joins as writer Chris Claremont enters X-MEN LEGENDS with a brand-new tale, set in the aftermath of FALL OF THE MUTANTS and before the events of his legendary EXCALIBUR!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.62"W x 10.17"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Mar 09, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620020701211

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620020701221 – X-MEN LEGENDS 12 CARLOS GOMEZ VARIANT – $3.99 US

