X-Men Legends #2 Preview: Meeting of the Minds

Wolverine and Jack O'Diamonds butt heads in this preview of X-Men Legends #2. Check out the preview below.

X-Men Legends #2

by Roy Thomas & Dave Wachter, cover by Kaare Andrews

WOLVERINE…VERSUS THE X-MEN?! Department H has sent their operative WEAPON X, A.K.A. WOLVERINE, on a mission to retrieve "dangerous individuals" – who just so happen to be mutants known as the X-MEN! But what sinister forces are moving the mutants against each other, and how does it play into Wolverine's eventual membership on the team? At last – X-Men and Marvel legend Roy Thomas reveals a missing link between Wolverine's appearance in HULK #182 and joining the X-Men in GIANT-SIZE X-MEN!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.61"W x 10.19"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Sep 21, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620326000211

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620326000221 – X-MEN LEGENDS 2 RUGG VARIANT – $3.99 US

