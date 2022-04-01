X-Men Red #1 Preview: Authority Complex

Storm is just trying to lead the planet of Arrako in this preview of X-Men Red #1, so why is her own council giving her grief? It's supposed to be good to be the queen! Check out the preview below.

X-Men Red #1

by Al Ewing & Stefano Caselli, cover by Russell Dauterman

WHO CAN SAVE THE RED PLANET? The mutants of Arakko spent millennia scarred by war – but on what was once called Mars, they're learning to live in peace. STORM knows the red planet needs something greater than a queen. But ABIGAIL BRAND has other plans, along with an unstable VULCAN on her side and CABLE keeping his own secrets. Welcome to X-MEN RED. It's a new world…and someone has to fight for it.

Marvel | Marvel Universe

On sale Apr 06, 2022 | 40 Pages | 75960620212600111

| Rated T+

$4.99

