X-Men, Spider-Man & Hulk Beat Batman – Bleeding Cool Bestseller List

This is the Top Ten Bleeding Cool Bestseller List, as compiled by a number of comic stores from their sales on Wednesday and Thursday. It measures what is known as the "Wednesday Warriors", those who can't wait till the weekend to get this week's comics. Though thanks to DC, Tuesday Titans too. If any other retailers would like to report their top sellers, please contact richjohnston@bleedingcool.com. And with the launch of X-Men: Inferno being pipped to the top by the Amazing Spider-Man finale…

Top Ten Bleeding Cool Bestseller List of the week

X-Men #4 Amazing Spider-Man #76 Immortal Hulk #50 Batman 89 #3 Joker #8 X-Force #24 Avengers #49 Star Wars War of the Bounty Hunters #5 Kang The Conqueror #3 Batman The Imposter #1

Graham Crackers Comics: Marvel dominated our top 10 this week.

Ssalesfish: Michael Keaton is presumably stil everyone's favorite Batman because Batman '89 continues to dominate. 4 Batman books in the top 10 means that no matter how much I hear people say they don't like how many Caped Crusader centered books DC publishes the numbers say otherwise. Amazing Spider-man sold above our average and we are completely out of it including variants I put out at cover price.

Rodman Comics: New comic sales in store were slow this week. Joker 8 took the top spot. Batman 89 issue 3 took second. People really are enjoying the limited series. Immortal Hulk 50 had one cover that everyone seemed to want over the others creating a reorder for the one cover while the rest of the covers had disappointing sales for us. Amazing Spider-man 76 did not do well for us. Ben is not the Spider-man most people want to read about. Sonic the Hedgehog 45 managed to break into the top ten for us.

