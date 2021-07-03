X-Men to the Rescue? Or Not? Children of the Atom #5 [Preview]

Children of the Atom #5 is in stores from Marvel Comics on Wednesday, and as the penultimate issue of this mini-series, things are falling into place for the conclusion and a big secret reveal. But first, the book's titular young heroes will need to be rescued from the U-Men. But first, someone needs to find them, and that task falls to young Daycrawler, or NightyNightCrawler as the case may be. Of course, the X-Men might be just a little busy after a certain Hellfire Gala, a very shocking murder, and an upcoming Trial of Magneto. Oh, things are not looking good. Check out the preview below.

CHILDREN OF THE ATOM #5
MARVEL COMICS
MAY210594
MAY210595 – CHILDREN OF ATOM #5 CHANG VAR – $3.99
(W) Vita Ayala (A) Paco Medina (CA) R. B. Silva
COTA'S BEEN CAPTURED!
Someone is out for revenge on the X-MEN and you'll never guess who! The CHILDREN OF THE ATOM, caught in the crossfires of the war on mutants, need a hero. And that hero might just be among them!
Rated T+
In Shops: 7/7/2021
SRP: $3.99

