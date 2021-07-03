X-Men to the Rescue? Or Not? Children of the Atom #5 [Preview]

Children of the Atom #5 is in stores from Marvel Comics on Wednesday, and as the penultimate issue of this mini-series, things are falling into place for the conclusion and a big secret reveal. But first, the book's titular young heroes will need to be rescued from the U-Men. But first, someone needs to find them, and that task falls to young Daycrawler, or NightyNightCrawler as the case may be. Of course, the X-Men might be just a little busy after a certain Hellfire Gala, a very shocking murder, and an upcoming Trial of Magneto. Oh, things are not looking good. Check out the preview below.

COTA'S BEEN CAPTURED!

Someone is out for revenge on the X-MEN and you'll never guess who! The CHILDREN OF THE ATOM, caught in the crossfires of the war on mutants, need a hero. And that hero might just be among them!

