X-Men Unlimited: X-Men Green #1 Preview: Environmental Vigilantism

Nature Girl gets passionate about environmentalism in this preview of X-Men Unlimited: X-Men Green #1. Check out the preview below.

X-Men Unlimited: X-Men Green #1

by Gerry Duggan & Emilio Laiso, cover by Emilio Laiso

AN "X" CROSSING DANGEROUS LINES! When a young X-Man breaks the laws of Krakoa and takes a life, it's up to Wolverine to track down his former student and take her down… But Nature Girl is tired of standing by while humanity destroys her home. Can even Logan quell her fury? Find out as a good girl breaks bad to save the planet! The hit story from Marvel Unlimited comes to print for the first time with exclusive bonus content!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.63"W x 10.19"H x 0.08"D | 3 oz | 80 per carton

On sale Aug 17, 2022 | 56 Pages | 75960620431100111

| Rated T+

$5.99

