X-Terminators #1 Preview: Anything But the Vinyl

If you're going to cheat on Dazzler, kiss your record collection goodbye in this preview of X-Terminators #1. Check out the preview below.

X-Terminators #1

by Leah Williams & Carlos Gomez, cover by Federico Vicentini

ENTER THE GRINDHOUSE OF X! When Jubilee and Boom-Boom agree to take Dazzler out for a night on the town to console her after her nasty breakup, they have no idea they're about to be kidnapped and put into elaborate death traps for their efforts! What are three girls with the power to blow things up to do? Leah Williams and Carlos Gómez put the X in eXploitation in this tale of blood, sweat and REVENGE!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.64"W x 10.19"H x 0.05"D | 2 oz | 180 per carton

On sale Sep 21, 2022 | 40 Pages | 75960620371000111

| Parental Advisory

$4.99

Variants:

75960620371000121 – X-TERMINATORS 1 ARTHUR ADAMS VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960620371000131 – X-TERMINATORS 1 MULLER DESIGN VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960620371000141 – X-TERMINATORS 1 INHYUK LEE VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960620371000151 – X-TERMINATORS 1 DODSON VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960620371000161 – X-TERMINATORS 1 YOUNG VARIANT – $4.99 US

