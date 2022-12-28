Today, The X-Terminators Fight For The Cause Of Bathroom Privacy

Posted on
by
|
Comments

X-Terminators time!  dIn his most recent newsletter, Sina Grace talks about writing the Iceman comic book series, at a time when the character has just come out as gay, and was exploring his role as a superhero, and a person, in the Marvel Universe. And Sina Grace had tried to get a few jokes in, He writes ""Dirty Daken Jokes" There's a scene where Daken and Bobby are dancing, and Bobby asks "you know what the nice thing about hating you is?" The original retort from Daken was "it makes the sex feel great?" Or something. My editor was like "Yeah we can't use that joke, it's too raunchy." And I was like, "I figured, but I'm glad the other dirty jokes are cool!" And he was like "WHAT OTHER DIRTY JOKES?" Me being the good guy I am, fessed up to two other disgusting sleazeball lines from Daken. Iceman says something about Daken doing a five finger discount to steal clothes, and he says "I only needed three," and then in the scene where a bunch of ice golems attack Daken, he originally said a line like "I'm not into group play.""

Anyway, I was thinking of that when reading today's X-Terminators #4 and wondered how Sina Grace might react to what is seemingly allowed with the X-Men characters now…

Marvel Comics Wednesday

I mean, let's be fair, Iceman would have a lot of fun with this one, right?

X-TErm

This is the most you could get away with back then, and only when no one was looking…

X-TERMINATORS #4 (OF 5)
MARVEL COMICS
OCT220890
(W) Leah Williams (A) Carlos E. Gomez (CA) Federico Vicentini
SEXY COSPLAY OF DEATH! It's not the clothes that make the badass, it's the asses they kick! Dazzler, Boom-Boom, Jubilee and Wolverine might not be dressed for a beatdown, but that's not gonna stop them from handing them out! Make a joke about them – they dare you!
Parental AdvisoryIn Shops: Dec 28, 2022
SRP: $3.99

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne, Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from Blacks on Dean Street, shops at Piranha Comics. Father of two. Political cartoonist.
twitterfacebookinstagramwebsite
Comments will load 8 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.