Today, The X-Terminators Fight For The Cause Of Bathroom Privacy

X-Terminators time! dIn his most recent newsletter, Sina Grace talks about writing the Iceman comic book series, at a time when the character has just come out as gay, and was exploring his role as a superhero, and a person, in the Marvel Universe. And Sina Grace had tried to get a few jokes in, He writes ""Dirty Daken Jokes" There's a scene where Daken and Bobby are dancing, and Bobby asks "you know what the nice thing about hating you is?" The original retort from Daken was "it makes the sex feel great?" Or something. My editor was like "Yeah we can't use that joke, it's too raunchy." And I was like, "I figured, but I'm glad the other dirty jokes are cool!" And he was like "WHAT OTHER DIRTY JOKES?" Me being the good guy I am, fessed up to two other disgusting sleazeball lines from Daken. Iceman says something about Daken doing a five finger discount to steal clothes, and he says "I only needed three," and then in the scene where a bunch of ice golems attack Daken, he originally said a line like "I'm not into group play.""

Anyway, I was thinking of that when reading today's X-Terminators #4 and wondered how Sina Grace might react to what is seemingly allowed with the X-Men characters now…

I mean, let's be fair, Iceman would have a lot of fun with this one, right?

This is the most you could get away with back then, and only when no one was looking…

