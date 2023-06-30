Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics | Tagged: black widow, marvel, white widow

Yelena Belova Returns in White Widow From Marvel

This November, Sarah Gailey and Alessandro Miracolo are giving the sister of all super spies her own Marvel Comics series, The White Widow.

From 2019 to 20231, the Ansolute Comics Group published a series called White Widow. And then suddenly stopped. It appears that this may be why. This November, Sarah Gailey and Alessandro Miracolo are giving the sister of all super spies her own Marvel Comics series. Yelena Belova, who gained greater prominence in the Blqck Widow movie and Hawkeye series on Disney+, will be getting her own comic book series from Marvel Comics in November.

In White Widow #1, writer Sarah Gailey, best known for Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Eat the Rich and artist Alessandro Miracolo of Obi-Wan and Yoda will tell a new story for the super spy who lived a very different life from her fellow recruit from the Red Room. "One of Marvel's most enigmatic antiheroes. Superspy. Rogue agent. Shadow of the Black Widow. Yelena Belova has been many things, but striking out as a hero in her own right is new to her. Now that she's finally free to choose her own path, who will she become?"

Sarah Gailey says "I am beyond exhilarated to launch White Widow into her own series! Yelena Belova is an incredible character who deserves independence, community, and the opportunity to kill on her own terms. Getting the chance to work with this team at Marvel is a thrill. I can't wait for the world to see what Alessandro and I have in store!"

The White Widow first appeared in Paul Jenkins and Jae Lee's Inhumans #5, but Yelena Belova was created by Devin Grayson and J.G. Jones for Black Widow #1 that was published shortly afterwards. Appearing first as another Black Widow, then a Crimson Widow, she's now a White Widow. Grayson has stated that the Yelana is "probably more likely to identify as asexual than to follow Nat's romantic path", something later backed up more textually in Black Widow: Pale Little Spider #2.

WHITE WIDOW #1 (OF 4)

Written by SARAH GAILEY

Art by ALESSANDRO MIRACOLO

Cover by DAVID MARQUEZ

On Sale 11/1

And here's what the other White Widow looked like…

