Yen Press Announces 14 New Upcoming Titles at New York Comic Con

At New York Comic Con, Yen Press announced they've acquired 14 new manga titles as part of their huge upcoming slate

At New York Comic Con 2025, Yen Press, LLC announced fourteen new title acquisitions dishing out heart-pounding and swoony romances, action-packed stories of adventure and revenge, and much more. Releasing across April and May 2026, the lineup includes eleven manga (Redeem: Only One Forever; Four in Love; kuro; Clumsy Kiss; My Lover Is Just Too Innocent to Handle; Love from the Tip of the Tongue; Merit and the Egyptian God; You Can't Escape from Mizudako-chan!; My Super-Cute Black Mage!; Void: No. Nine; and Toxy Noxy Foresty Forest), and three novels (Shanti; The Azure Sword, Slayer of Distortions; and Our Party Nearly Wiped and Then Everything Went Downhill).

Redeem: Only One Forever

By Scarlet Beriko

Art by NEXT LEVEL Studio

After twenty-one-year-old Chiaki watches his boyfriend, Kuon, die in a tragic accident right before his eyes, he suddenly wakes up to find himself flung ten years into the past! Now stuck in a child's body, he tries to convince Kuon that he's his future lover, but twenty-eight-year-old Kuon is a much colder and more pained man than the one he knew. But no matter how hard Kuon tries to push Chiaki away, Chiaki won't give up until, step-by-step, he works his way into Kuon's hardened heart once more…

Four in Love

By Crystal Kung

What is "love" to you? Is it the determination to find your soulmate, guided by the red thread of fate? Is it an ideal dream quashed by the pains of reality? Is it a quest to seek companionship in a virtual world? Or is it the bravery to hold hands when facing adversity?

In this stunning full-color collection, Taiwanese artist Crystal Kung depicts the many facets of love in four short stories. Laugh, cry, hope, and cheer at every beautiful moment love brings—joy and heartbreak alike.

kuro

By Somato

Within the halls of an enormous mansion, live a girl and her black cat. They try to have oodles of fun each and every day, but ever since her kitty ran away, something's seemed a bit off…Still, with her trusty companion by her side, even if a bunch of strange, scary things are happening all around her, there's nothing to fear when Kuro is here!

Brought to life by the author of Shadows House, this 3-in-1 omnibus collection features gorgeous full color artwork throughout the volume!

Clumsy Kiss

By Machi Suehiro

The author of Kind of a Wolf and Fox-Colored Jealousy is back with a coming-of-age romance that starts with a misunderstanding between a super hottie and a late bloomer!

With graduation on the horizon, pure-hearted Kumai has only one thing on his mind—getting a girlfriend! He hasn't been able to put himself out there due to a past heartbreak, but seeing all his fellow classmates beginning relationships, Kumai's decided it's time to take a step forward. He shoots his shot with a mutual over text, and to his delight, she agrees! They even plan to have a lunch date the very next day! But, uh…why did Sasahara, the hottest guy in school, show up instead? And why's he acting like they're dating…?

My Lover Is Just Too Innocent to Handle

By Hirota

Hasegawa is a bit of a high school nobody. He's plain, quiet, and unassuming…so it's a huge shock when Hiyama, the sunny social butterfly of their class, suddenly confesses to him! But how do you date a classmate you've never even spoken to before? By starting a good old-fashioned diary exchange, of course! Entry by entry, two romance novices find a way to bridge the gap between them—and maybe even discover love along the way…

Love from the Tip of the Tongue

By An Momose

In this world, there are two special categories of people known as "forks" and "cakes." Forks—the predators, normal humans who lack a sense of taste. Cakes—the prey, the one thing forks find irresistibly delicious, often luring them to commit heinous crimes. High school hottie Tatsunari has spent his whole life hiding the fact that he's a fork, but all that changes when he accidentally gets a taste of a cute, glasses-wearing junior. The explosion of sweetness has him falling head over heels for the flavor…and for the boy himself! Jump into the world of cakeverse with this delectable BL!

Merit and the Egyptian God

By YUKARI SAKAI

Art by FUYU TSUYAMA

Despite being very much alive, Merit finds herself lost in the Realm of the Dead! To get back home, she'll need help from the god Anubis. Only one problem…he's been cursed and wants nothing to do with humans or his job anymore. But the handsome, good-for-nothing god may care more than he lets on, and Merit is no quitter!

You Can't Escape from Mizudako-chan!

By Megame

Kanisuke Akigai is just your average high school student, but when a demi-human girl named Yuuko Mizuda (nicknamed Mizudako-chan) transfers into his class, his life is turned upside down! She's cute, mysterious…and a little scary? The pressure is on as Kanisuke tries to understand his strange new classmate!

My Super-Cute Black Mage!

By TAKIDON

Aria, an honor student and prefect at her magic school, has just one problem—Jade, the black mage. He is known for being cold and harsh toward his peers, and Aria has been doing her best to avoid him. But when she runs into him by accident, she hears…his thoughts?! Now that she knows what he's thinking, he's almost kind of cute…

Void: No. Nine

By Shima Shinya

Three hundred years ago, God destroyed the world. All that remains of humanity lives deep underground, far from the blasted surface—and far from The Emissaries, remnant soldiers of the divine war against mankind. Most live quiet lives in the tunnel cities, but the few daring or desperate enough to risk death work as scavengers, collecting relics of the old world…

Toxy Noxy Foresty Forest

By Noboru Segawa

Once upon a time, there was a happy, cheerful village full of loving, joyous mushrooms deep in the forest. Everything was wonderful, and splendid, and bright—until the day he came. Bringing death and destruction wherever he went, the malignant miasmatic mushroom massacred the entire village for no apparent reason. And that, folks, is how the heroine of our story ended up on a journey to see to his demise…

Shanti

By Shinano Sano

Illustrated by Nigata Ammon

In the dark corners of a 1920s city where wealth and poverty, dreams and despair all coalesce, a boy named Sangha lives humbly with his beloved little sister. Their fragile happiness is soon shattered by the iron fist of the mafia that rules over the city. Sangha is left broken, sinking into the depths of despair, until someone reaches out to him—a man with a carefree, frivolous smile. What awaits Sangha next, salvation or damnation?!

The Azure Sword, Slayer of Distortions

By Takana Nanishi

Illustrated by NOCO

The world is filled with supernatural objects that house distortions of the world called "Vanits." Shin Karamori wields one such artifact—an azure sword that granted his wish to live and gave him incredible combat abilities yet curses all those around him. Karamori throws himself body and soul into fighting bloody battles involving Vanits, accompanied by an artificial young girl named Archive, whose fate is dictated by a certain book. Karamori fights to save an important figure from his past, and he'll do anything to make it happen, even if that means Archive losing her life. When the tragic pair meets a high school girl, the wheels of fate rapidly start to spin. But is the future awaiting them one of annihilation…or something else?

Our Party Nearly Wiped and Then Everything Went Downhill

By Ameria

Walker, a man reincarnated as an adventurer, is suddenly attacked in a dungeon by a high-level monster and realizes he's in the dark fantasy world of a manga he read in his previous life. Not only that, but he also isn't the protagonist—he's an ill-fated side character meant to die alongside his party to establish the setting's grim tone! Walker fights tooth and nail for his friends, and although he loses a leg and an eye in the process, he manages to prevent everyone's terrible fates. But as he adjusts to a new life with an injured body, his female comrades begin to act strangely toward him!

The best way to keep up with Yen Press' release schedule is through their social media.

